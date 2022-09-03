Winona ISD has announced the new approved tax rate by the Winona ISD Board of Trustees, which is the lowest for district taxpayers in more than two decades.
After a public hearing, the board unanimously approved a maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate of $0.8546, which combines with the interest and sinking (I&S) tax rate of $0.2850 for a 2022-23 total tax rate of $1.1396, down from the 2021-2022 total tax rate of $1.21774, said Winona ISD in a statement.
In Texas, school district M&O tax rates are guided by the state government based on a formula. The second part of the total tax rate, the I&S portion, is levied to service debt approved by voters as part of bond elections.
According to Sheila Bowie, Winona ISD Director of Finance, Winona ISD’s growth has played a beneficial role in this formula, as increasing property values have compressed the M&O tax rate.
“I’m grateful for the continued growth in Winona ISD, this growth has allowed for a lower tax rate for many years in a row, the 7-cent decreased tax rate will give Winona ISD taxpayers a huge relief for rising property values,” said Damenion Miller, WISD Superintendent. “The Winona ISD Board of Trustees continues to do an amazing job of creating fiscally sound budgets and have wisely used our tax payer's dollars to support the children of Winona ISD.”