A fire at the Winnsboro ISD Administration building late Sunday evening left a hole in the roof, many of its windows shattered and other damages yet to be specified.
But without the quick thinking of Reyna Perez, a passing student who saw the smoke and dialed 9-1-1, “the damage would be far worse,” Winnsboro Mayor Camron Wilcox said in a Facebook post made just after midnight on Monday.
While official details regarding the blaze remained limited as of Monday afternoon, photographs and live video captured by Trails County Reporter at the scene revealed thick plumes of smoke rising from the building and many volunteers attacking with fire hoses around 11 p.m.
Winnsboro ISD said Monday an electrical problem caused the fire, but that administration continued to assess the damages and further information would be released as it became available. All administration offices would be temporarily moved to the Winnsboro Memorial Intermediate campus, the ISD said.
Debbie May, a WISD counselor and coordinator of student services, asked for prayers in light of the event.
“Please pray for our WISD administration, as this already-crazy year just got a little crazier,” May said in a Facebook post. “And prayers that we can continue focusing not on what is lost, but on the great things our district brings to this community because of the people…”
Multiple units, including the Winnsboro Volunteer Fire Department, responded, and several community members offered assistance as they carted cases of water and Gatorade to first responders at the scene.
The administration building, located at 207 E. Pine Street in Winnsboro, also houses Winnsboro Meals on Wheels and the Senior Center.