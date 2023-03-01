When Fairfield defeated Winnsboro, 60-54, in the 2022 Class 3A championship game, both teams knew they would likely see each other again in 2023.
With Fairfield entering the season as the No. 1-ranked team by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches and Winnsboro checking in at No. 3, it was expected both teams would end their season at the UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament in San Antonio.
While that has become a reality — the teams meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday inside the Alamodome in the Class 3A semifinals — the road back for Winnsboro (31-8) didn’t come without some bumps along the way.
“This team reminds me of my 2010 team at Liberty-Eylau,” Winnsboro head coach Robert Cochran said. “That year, we had eight losses and beat the Nos. 4, 3, 2 and 1 teams to win state. This year, we were ranked high to begin the year, but we had a stretch of games where we had some injuries to multiple starters. We piled up losses, but those games made us better. We developed depth. If we played an easier schedule and had a record of like 34-3, we probably would not have made it to this weekend. With the adversity and having been behind before and seeing different looks, that’s helped us. Our goal is to get to the last game of the year. If it takes eight losses to make that happen, it’s more than worth it.”
Winnsboro started the season 4-5. A 12-game winning streak made the Lady Raiders 16-5, but then they hit a three-game losing streak at the end of the calendar year and have now reeled off 15 consecutive victories heading into Thursday. The losses came to The Colony, Coppell, Plano John Paul II, Lipan, Denton Braswell, Peaster, Idalou and Argyle. Lipan and Coppell are still playing — Coppell in the 6A semifinals — and Coppell, Braswell, Lipan and Peaster are all state-ranked in UIL, while Plano John Paul II was No. 1 in TAPPS 6A and won the TAPPS 6A championship. Winnsboro also had wins over Class 5A state-ranked El Paso Chapin, 6A Royse City, 5A Leander Glenn, TAPPS 5A champion Argyle Liberty Christian and many more.
The Lady Raiders are still without post Jayden Cox, who tore her ACL. Cox averaged 12.5 and 8.5 rebounds per game. Cochran raved about the teammate Cox has been despite the injury.
Winnsboro has battled through it all, including wins over Gunter (48-28) and Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (56-36) in the regional tournament.
“Friday night was actually a struggle,” Cochran said. “We were down three at half. We faced a team that does things similarly to us and was athletic, and we hadn’t seen that in a few months. It took us a while to adjust. We didn’t play our best game and still found a way to win by 20. Our defense is consistent enough to keep us in the game even when we struggled in the first half. Both days, we struggled early and didn’t play our best, but we did what we needed to do to get the win.”
Now, Winnsboro gets another meeting with Fairfield (38-2).
Fairfield lost its first game of the season to Lipan (45-33) and then had a defeat to Waco La Vega (54-51). Both teams are playing in the state tournament — Lipan in 2A and La Vega in 4A. Fairfield hasn’t lost since, reeling off 35 straight wins.
Fairfield is making its fifth appearance at the state tournament — all since 2011 and fourth straight. The Lady Eagles won state championships in 2020 and 2022.
“They’ve won two of the last three, and the one they lost, they had a five-point lead with a minute to go,” Cochran said. “They know how to win. They’ve been in the moment. They have two Division I basketball players who are phenomenal athletes and great basketball players. They are well-coached. They are one of the most athletic teams we’ve played but also skilled, which is a tough combination. It’s a tough task, but I know our kids are ready. They look forward to the opportunity and the challenge.”
McKinna Brackens, who averaged 15.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, five assists, and four steals as a junior, has signed with UNLV. She is the daughter of former Texas Longhorn and NFL All-Pro Tony Brackens, who played his entire career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Shadasia Brackens has signed with North Texas.
Winnsboro also has a Division I signee as senior post Faith Acker is headed to Louisiana-Monroe. Other seniors on the roster are Faith Sechrist, Shanda Davis, Jewelisa Duffer and Natalee Shirley.
“These five seniors have restored the legacy of Winnsboro Lady Raider basketball,” Cochran said. “The expectation was to go to the state tournament or at least expect to get to the regional tournament with a chance to go. It had fallen off a little. These five seniors have stepped up in games that mattered the most and got us over the hump. Three of them — Shanda, Faith and Faith — all played in the fourth quarter of the regional final as freshmen. All five of these seniors have restored expectation and legacy of what Lady Raider basketball is. Our program and our community are forever indebted to them for that.”
Winnsboro will be making its 15th appearance at the state tournament. The Lady Raiders went three straight years from 1991-93, four straight from 1998-2001 and then five more times from 2004-11. This is now the third trip in four years. Winnsboro’s three state titles came consecutively from 1999-2001.
Players for the Lady Raiders are sophomore guard Lexi Mitchell, sophomore guard Halle Deaton, sophomore guard Kinlee Swanner, senior guard Faith Sechrist, junior guard/forward Jayden Cox, sophomore guard Kennedie McAdoo, senior guard Natalee Shirley, sophomore guard/forward Payton green, junior guard/forward Karsyn Daniels, senior guard Jewelisa Duffer, senior guard Shanda Davis, sophomore guard Davvi Swain, sophomore guard Kaitlyn McAdoo and senior center Faith Acker. The head coach is Robert Cochran, and assistant coaches are Keri Sanders, Imani Wright, Chris Arledge and Gerome Castleberry. Support staff includes managers Emma Claire Noll, Lilly Rulison, Yulisa Perez, Cassie Coleman and AJ Arledge; athletic trainer Kasie Davis; student trainer Shay Jones; Jia Mitchell and Kelsie Brown on video; and statistician Javin Murdock.
The winner of Thursday’s semifinal will face either Holliday (32-3) or Columbus (31-4) at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Class 3A championship.