A winning lottery ticket proved unlucky for a Tyler man now jailed in Smith County facing bonds totaling more than $1 million.
Taz Marshall Whittemore, 28, was booked Sept. 16 into Smith County Jail on seven different charges of theft of property, one charge each of burglary of a building, burglary of vehicles and criminal trespass along with a warrant out of Chambers County on a drug possession charge. He remained jailed Wednesday afternoon on $1,177,500 total in bonds.
Several of the charges stem from the July 2021 theft of four vehicles from European Automotive Repair in Smith County, according to an affidavit for Whittemore’s arrest. The document shows the vehicles — a BMW car, a Chevrolet pickup, a Mercedes Benz SUV and a Toyota SUV — had a total value of roughly $46,000.
The affidavit shows “three of the vehicles were located hidden in the woods” within a half-mile of the business on County Road 2123. The fourth vehicle was “still stolen” and had been tagged by security cameras in Tyler and Lindale.
Detectives found in one of the vehicles items from a burglary case in Smith County. The document shows detectives also found Texas Lottery scratch-off tickets. The tickets were tracked, and a winning ticket in the sequence of tickets had been cashed in at a convenience store in Lindale.
The convenience store’s surveillance video showed the stolen vehicle that was still missing pull up at the business and two people get out of it. One of the men was identified as Whittemore, according to the affidavit.
Law enforcement in Rusk County arrested Whittemore on July 21, 2021, on warrants and several on-sight charges. An investigator went to Rusk County to interview Whittemore. According to the document, Whittemore confessed to several thefts in Smith County along with taking and using the four vehicles from European Automotive Repair.
Whittemore’s charges include one related to the theft of two Harley Davidson motorcycles in 2021.
According to the document in that arrest, a Smith County detective on July 6, 2021, investigated the theft of a motorcycle from a man on Linwood Drive in Tyler. The man told the investigator that surveillance video showed a man “jumping off a flatbed truck and coming into his driveway where he messed with the Motorcycle for about 30 minutes before getting it started and riding away.”
The document states another motorcycle was stolen the previous day at another residence in Smith County. The owner of the motorcycle recovered it at a home near a lake in Pittsburg.
The owner who recovered the motorcycle did not want to tell detectives the name of person he suspected of taking it “due to a promise made with the person who helped him find his motorcycle,” according to the document. He then said it was Whittemore.
The Smith County detective and other law enforcement went to the home in Pittsburg and found the other motorcycle. The owner of the property in Pittsburg said Whittemore had brought the motorcycles there. The owner was going to buy one of the motorcycles from Whittemore and had already paid him $300 as a down payment, but “some people” came to his home and took it, according to the affidavit.
The owner of the property told law enforcement he let them take the motorcycle because he believed they were part of the Bandidos motorcycle club, and “they said it had been stolen.”
No court dates have been set on the theft charges, according to online records.