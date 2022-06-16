United States forward Brenden Aaronson (11) dribbles during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States midfielder Luca de la Torre (14) dribbles during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States defender Joe Scally (29) plays during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (20) clears the ball past Morocco's Yousseff En-Nesyri during the second half of a friendly soccer match, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States midfielder Malik Tillman (17) plays during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States midfielder Weston McKennie, right, warms up during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States forward Haji Wright (19) prepares to take a penalty during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States forward Haji Wright (19) prepares to take a penalty during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States players celebrate with Haji Wright (19) after he scored a penalty during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States players celebrate with Haji Wright after he scored a penalty during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States defender Antonee Robinson, center, stands for the national anthems prior to the first half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
USA defender DeAndre Yedlin (2) blocks a shot attempt during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Uruguay Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Uruguay defender Guillermo Varela (4) and USA forward Christian Pulisic (10) battle for the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Uruguay defender Martin Caceres (4) and USA forward Christian Pulisic (10) chase the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Uruguay forward Facundo Pellistri (8) and USA defender Walker Zimmerman, back, battle for the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. The match ended in a 0-0 tie. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Uruguay forward Facundo Pellistri (8) and USA midfielder Luca de la Torre (14) chase the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. The match ended in a 0-0 tie. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
USA forward Paul Arriola, left, and Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte (6) battle for the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. The match ended in a 0-0 tie. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
USA defender Antonee Robinson (5) and Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde (15) chase the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. The match ended in a 0-0 tie. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez (11) and USA defender Erik Palmer-Brown (12) chase the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. The match ended in a 0-0 tie. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
FILE - Fans watch at the start of an NFL football game inside AT&T Stadium between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2013, in Arlington, Texas. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
FILE - UCLA plays Oregon during a Pac-12 NCAA college football game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., Oct. 11, 2014. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Doug Benc, File)
FILE - A pedestrian runs through Smale Park on the Ohio River front near Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL Football team, as a celebratory 50th anniversary banner is displayed outside its gates, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, in Cincinnati. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers play during the second half of an NFL preseason football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Aug. 24, 2019. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - This is a general view of Gillette Stadium during an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
FILE - Hard Rock Stadium is seen during the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
FILE - Fans watch during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
FILE - Lincoln Financial Field is shown during the first half of an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2011, in Philadelphia. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Michael Perez, File)
FILE - This is a general view of M&T Bank Stadium in the second half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Indianapolis Colts in Baltimore, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - This is an aerial view showing MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., June 20, 2014. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - The Tennessee Titans play the Houston Texans in Nissan Stadium during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/James Kenney, File)
FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the Mercedes-Benz stadium is seen, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Atlanta. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)
FILE - This is a general view as fans at NRG Stadium watch the opening kickoff of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - This is a general view of the interior of SoFi Stadium from an elevated position during Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2014, file photo, city officials and guests get a preview of the new Citrus Bowl stadium, also known as Camping World Stadium, in Orlando, Fla. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
FILE - Lumen Field is shown during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Seattle. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten, File)
FILE - Mile High Stadium is seen in this general view prior to an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Denver. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney, File)
Tom Garfinkel, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, speaks during a news conference at Hard Rock Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Garfinkel met with a group of FIFA representatives visiting FIFA World Cup 2026 candidate host cities. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
United States forward Brenden Aaronson (11) dribbles during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States midfielder Luca de la Torre (14) dribbles during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States defender Joe Scally (29) plays during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (20) clears the ball past Morocco's Yousseff En-Nesyri during the second half of a friendly soccer match, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States midfielder Malik Tillman (17) plays during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States midfielder Weston McKennie, right, warms up during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States forward Haji Wright (19) prepares to take a penalty during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States forward Haji Wright (19) prepares to take a penalty during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States players celebrate with Haji Wright (19) after he scored a penalty during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States players celebrate with Haji Wright after he scored a penalty during the second half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. The United States defeated Morocco 3-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
United States defender Antonee Robinson, center, stands for the national anthems prior to the first half of a friendly soccer match against Morocco, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
USA defender DeAndre Yedlin (2) blocks a shot attempt during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Uruguay Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Uruguay defender Guillermo Varela (4) and USA forward Christian Pulisic (10) battle for the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Uruguay defender Martin Caceres (4) and USA forward Christian Pulisic (10) chase the ball during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Uruguay forward Facundo Pellistri (8) and USA defender Walker Zimmerman, back, battle for the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. The match ended in a 0-0 tie. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Uruguay forward Facundo Pellistri (8) and USA midfielder Luca de la Torre (14) chase the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. The match ended in a 0-0 tie. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
USA forward Paul Arriola, left, and Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte (6) battle for the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. The match ended in a 0-0 tie. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
USA defender Antonee Robinson (5) and Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde (15) chase the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. The match ended in a 0-0 tie. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez (11) and USA defender Erik Palmer-Brown (12) chase the ball during the second half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Kansas City, Kan. The match ended in a 0-0 tie. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tom Garfinkel, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, speaks during a news conference at Hard Rock Stadium, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Garfinkel met with a group of FIFA representatives visiting FIFA World Cup 2026 candidate host cities. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is still months away, but soccer's governing body will announce at 4 p.m. today the host cities for the 2026 event, which will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Sixteen U.S. cities remain in the running, with anywhere from 10 to 12 expected to be chosen as host sites for the event. Close to home, experts suggest Dallas is all but certain to be chosen, with Houston considered a strong contender.
Here is a look at the cities involved, broken into three categories ranging from most to least likely:
MOST LIKELY
NEW YORK / NEW JERSEY: Games would be played at the stadium shared by the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets. Additionally, oddsmakers expect that this will likely be the site for the World Cup final. Population, transportation, facilities and infrastructure make this a near-certainty.
LOS ANGELES: Whether a game (or games) are played at the Rose Bowl or at the sparkling, new SoFi Stadium is uncertain, but it would be an upset of incredible magnitude if the West Coast's signature city isn't selected. Additionally, insiders suspect the opening match of the tournament would likely be played here.
DALLAS: Jerry Jones' palace is looked at as a sure-fire selection and possible host for one of the two tournament semifinals. The Dallas Cowboys' luxurious home is certain to appeal to FIFA executives.
ATLANTA: Major League Soccer's Atlanta United has taken the city by storm, averaging more than 40,000 fans per game at Mercedes Benz Stadium during the 2021 season. This city is also considered a favorite to host one of the two event semifinals.
ON THE BUBBLE
WASHINGTON D.C. / BALTIMORE: Both of these cities originally had their own bids, though they combined them after each received negative feedback -- particularly about FedEX Field, the home of the NFL's Washington Commanders. Games would be played at M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens. Additionally, there would be ceremonial events held in the nation's capital.
PHILADELPHIA: With games being played around the nation's 250th anniversary, it would be a surprise if the nation's original capital were left out of the mix. Games would be played at the home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field. While in the running for a semifinal, it could serve as the host of one of the tournament's quarterfinals -- on July 4.
SAN FRANCISCO: One of just three West Coast bids, games would be played on a grass field at Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers. While the site is actually in Santa Clara, Calif., it is close to the region's airport and has all the infrastructure necessary to pull off a World Cup.
SEATTLE: Another city that has supported its MLS team in a big way, a Seattle bid would pair well regionally with the bids from San Francisco and Vancouver. Games would be played at Lumen Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.
HOUSTON: In the running thanks to the retractable roof on NRG Stadium, home to the NFL's Houston Texans. The city's infrastructure is a plus, and Houston is one of the few cities that could pair regionally with the cities in Mexico that will be chosen.
MIAMI: The home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins has hosted a wealth of big soccer events recently, including a match between Spanish rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid. Insiders expect one Florida city to be selected and Miami has a huge edge over Orlando in nearly every category FIFA will consider.
KASAS CITY: The only true Midwestern City, which could either help or hinder the bid. FIFA officials have discussed having games played in clusters, which could leave Arrowhead Stadium, the home of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs on the outside looking in.
BOSTON: On the positive side, boasts previous World Cup hosting experience and a major player in the American soccer scene in New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. On the negative side, Foxboro's infrastructure is nowhere close to that of other cities on the list and weather could be a concern.
LONGSHOTS
NASHVILLE: Originally believed to be a serious contender, stadium questions have left this bid clinging to life. Plans called for games to be played at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans. The Titans, though, are planning to build a new stadium, meaning a Nashville selection would rely on the successful construction of a stadium in time for the event.
DENVER: Playing at altitude is something officials have expressed concerns about, which has left Denver's bid in question. Games would be played at Empower Field at Mile High, home of the NFL's Denver Broncos.
ORLANDO: An Orlando choice would be an upset of the highest order. The combination of Miami being viewed as a near-lock and Camping World Stadium's lack of a roof (meaning games would be played in the summer Florida heat and at a time when thunderstorms are the norm) should be fatal to Orlando's bid.
CINCINNATI: Games would be played at Paul Brown Stadium, the home of the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. And while Cincinnati has shown great support for the U.S. Men's National Team, it was likely one of the first cities removed from consideration.
I'm a native of Virginia who is thrilled to be back in the the Lone Star State with his wife and son (and daughter when college allows). I enjoy running, BBQ, and any sport with a stick, ball or tire. And not necessarily in that order.