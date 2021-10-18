Former Whitehouse High School basketball player Jackson Mahomes is no stranger to being in the spotlight.
Jackson is the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes.
Jackson Mahomes has become known for his videos on TikTok, where he has amassed more than 990,300 followers and accumulated more than 34.2 million likes on his posts.
But his latest video drew the ire of social media on Sunday.
While at the Chiefs’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field in Prince George’s County Maryland, Mahomes made his latest video. This one, however, was him dancing on the memorial No. 21 for the late Sean Taylor.
Jackson Mahomes doing a TikTok dance on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo pic.twitter.com/PI5pzwS8c8— BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) October 17, 2021
Taylor played for Washington for four seasons before being killed in 2007 at the age of 24. The team retried his jersey before Sunday’s game, and Taylor’s family was in attendance.
Mahomes later apologized on Twitter.
I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.— Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) October 18, 2021
Down 13-10 at halftime, the Chiefs outscored Washington 21-0 in the second half on Sunday to take a 31-13 win to move to 3-3 on the season. Patrick Mahomes was 32 of 47 for 397 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, tweeted that one of those interceptions shouldn’t be counted against him, though.
Ok PEOPLE that should not be an interception on the QB… that should be a fumble or anything else.. just putting it out there.. GO CHIEFS..— Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) October 17, 2021
———
This isn’t the first time this season that Jackson Mahomes had made headlines.
Coincidentally, the other was also in Maryland.
At the Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens Sept. 19 in Baltimore — a 36-35 Ravens win — Mahomes poured water on a fan following the game.
Jackson Mahomes pours water on Ravens fan after the chiefs loss! pic.twitter.com/KLpvSor5XH— idk (@pheargers) September 20, 2021
The Chiefs will be back on the road on Sunday when they travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on the Tennessee Titans.