Former Whitehouse High School basketball player Jackson Mahomes is no stranger to being in the spotlight.

Jackson is the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes.

Jackson Mahomes has become known for his videos on TikTok, where he has amassed more than 990,300 followers and accumulated more than 34.2 million likes on his posts.

But his latest video drew the ire of social media on Sunday.

While at the Chiefs’ game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field in Prince George’s County Maryland, Mahomes made his latest video. This one, however, was him dancing on the memorial No. 21 for the late Sean Taylor.

Taylor played for Washington for four seasons before being killed in 2007 at the age of 24. The team retried his jersey before Sunday’s game, and Taylor’s family was in attendance.

Mahomes later apologized on Twitter.

Down 13-10 at halftime, the Chiefs outscored Washington 21-0 in the second half on Sunday to take a 31-13 win to move to 3-3 on the season. Patrick Mahomes was 32 of 47 for 397 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mahomes’ mother, Randi Mahomes, tweeted that one of those interceptions shouldn’t be counted against him, though.

This isn’t the first time this season that Jackson Mahomes had made headlines.

Coincidentally, the other was also in Maryland.

At the Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens Sept. 19 in Baltimore — a 36-35 Ravens win — Mahomes poured water on a fan following the game.

The Chiefs will be back on the road on Sunday when they travel to Nashville, Tennessee, to take on the Tennessee Titans.

 
 

