Whitehouse was named one of the top 50 safest cities in Texas in a recent report by SafeWise.
The East Texas city ranked No. 46 on the "Safest Cities in Texas for 2022," annual rankings which are calculated using FBI crime statistics and based on the city's violent and property crime rates.
In the most recent data, Whitehouse reported fewer than two violent crimes per 1,000 people and 15.1 or fewer property crimes per 1,000.
Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley said news of the ranking didn’t surprise him at all. The city is dedicated to protecting its residents, he said.
“I know the work that our police department puts into patrolling, community policing and making our citizens aware of things that they think are suspicious,” Wansley said.
Wansley believes part of the reason the city has received this ranking is because of the conjunctional work between the city council and the police department. Transparent communication has been a key factor in making the city safe for its people, he said.
When the city plans its budget each year, the police department is always a top priority, according to Paul Robeson, Whitehouse chief of police.
“Whether it’s vehicles, uniforms or anything else, the city council is always very concerned with us having all the tools for making our job,” Robeson said. “They’re very concerned with the safety of the city.”
One of the safety plans executed by the police department has been to target red areas where crime is significant. Police officers are often sent to these areas to patrol their surroundings and keep an eye on neighborhoods that experience higher crime rates.
Wansley said even though police have done an excellent job in keeping the city safe, he also credits neighborhoods and citizens.
“I think what makes our city safe is that we have citizens that are proactive by taking security measures,” Wansley said. “Having a vigilant citizenry and a really effective police department kind of comes together for this outcome.”
Whitehouse currently has a population of around about 9,000 residents, according to 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Wansley believes the population will increase by 3,000 in the next year. For a growing city, it is essential to maintain the safety principles established in the community, he said.
“I’m so proud of this ranking,” he said. “But we are going to ensure that we keep growing in the right way, always following the codes that have brought us this far.”
SafeWise is the leading online resource for all things safety and security. The 2022 safe cities list is the eighth annual report.
"The 'safest' cities rankings are intended to highlight cities with low crime rates and ignite conversation and action around how to make all cities and communities safer," SafeWise states on its website. "We know that crime statistics are only one measure of what makes any community safe."
Each safest city came in below state, regional, and U.S. property crime rates. According to SafeWise, 280 cities met the criteria to be considered for ranking this year.
For more details about how the Safe Cities in Texas list is determined, visit www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-texas .