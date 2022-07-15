A Whitehouse man was sentenced to life in prison without parole after he was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse.
Jonathan Evans, 32, was sentenced Thursday by Smith County jury for sexually abusing a child younger than 14, according to a news release from the Smith County District Attorney's Office.
Jurors were presented evidence that Evans sexually abused a young girl multiple times in three years. According to the DA, the victim told someone about the abuse. The Whitehouse Police Department was then contacted to investigate.
Capt. Frank Brewer led the investigation and had the victim forensically interviewed. Results of police investigation and the forensic interview led to Evans' arrest on May 13, 2019.