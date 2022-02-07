A Whitehouse man accused of stabbing his mother in October has been indicted on a murder charge.
Carson Aaron Epifano, 24, was indicted during a Dec. 16 Smith County grand jury session in connection with the death of Bernice Slabaugh, 60.
Slabaugh was found dead at 20600 block of East Grove Club Lake Road near Whitehouse at about 5:15 p.m. Oct. 6.
After Epifano allegedly stabbed Slabaugh, she had called 911 and Epifano fled the area in her SUV, and was later stopped by Tyler police officers after the vehicle license plate number was shared with other agencies.
Epifano was taken to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation. Deputies and investigators obtained a search warrant and began gathering evidence.
Epifano has remained in the Smith County Jail with a bond set at $2 million, according to jail records.