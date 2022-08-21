Paul Cantrell's twin daughters were his everything.
"There is no man on earth that is as devoted to his children as Paul was. They were the light of his life and he was so proud of them," Paul's obituary reads.
Paul, 46, and one of his daughters, Julianne Cantrell, 17, both of Whitehouse, were killed in a car crash on Aug. 8. It was just two days after Julianne and her twin sister Crystal's birthday.
Before the crash, Paul and Julianne had spent the day together so they could get in some quality time before school started that next week.
Paul's life was totally devoted to Julianne and Crystal. Friends who knew them say there was nothing more important to him than his girls, and their love for him matched his.
“You don’t see a lot of guys nowadays that step up and take care of their kids,” said Ryan Hall, a longtime friend of Paul. “The fact that he was a single father and stood up for his kids says a lot about the man he was.”
Hall is the owner of All Natural Stone and Grass, where Paul worked for nearly 12 years. The company's employees aren't just co-workers; they're family, Hall said.
There hasn't been a single day since his death that Hall and his staff haven't thought of Paul. They are all suffering his loss.
One of the most distinctive things about both Paul and Julianne were their bright smiles, friends said.
"Julianne was a jewel and bright light who sparkled and lit up every room she entered," her obituary reads.
The same could be said for her dad, who was also "known for his smile that would light up every room he entered," his obituary reads.
“Paul was a very fun, loving and friendly guy that at times looked intimidating because he was big but he really wasn’t ... Instead, he was a jokester, carefree and his laughter was very contagious," Hall said.
No matter what life threw at him, Paul kept a smile on his face.
“His grin was just as bright during the hard times as it was during the good,” his obituary reads.
Julianne was very mature for her age. She had a "mom mentality" in the sense that she was always taking care of others, said Jacob Byrd, who is Paul's longtime best friend.
Byrd and Paul met about 15 years ago when they were working for the same company. Not much time passed at all before the two became the best of friends.
“Paul was very vocal, we would always have stories to tell,” Byrd remembered.
Cantrell was also very selfless.
“He was the type of guy that would give you the shirt on his back," Byrd said.
Paul and Byrd lived together at one point years ago, during which time Byrd got very close to the twin girls.
"She (Julianne) was like a daughter to me," Byrd said.
Julianne was fiercely loyal to those she loved, like her dad, sister, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, friends and family.
There was one other person she loved deeply — Elvis.
Julianne was a free spirit, known for being outgoing and outspoken, Hall said.
“She would strike up a conversation with anyone and go out of her way to say hello to those she knew and loved,” her obituary read.
Julianne wanted to become a psychologist to "use her pain to help others," her obituary reads.
“Julianne was very friendly and had a huge heart. She was very loved in school and in general a very beautiful soul,” said Shelby Chunn, Byrd’s mother.
Chunn said her family has been close to Paul and his daughters since the girls were in fifth grade. Chunn will have custody of Crystal while she finishes high school.
One of the things Chunn will do to honor Julianne's memory is buy a dog for Crystal. She said the twins asked their dad for a dog as a present for their 17th birthday.
“Paul and his daughters used to spend a lot of time with us, and that made us grow a special bond,” Chunn said. “They are family, and will forever be family.”
All Natural Stone and Grass and the community are raising money for Crystal. So far, almost $11,000 has been raised. To donate, visit www.bit.ly/fundraiserforcrystal .