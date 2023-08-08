Two East Texas coaching legends — C.L. Nix and Gary Surratt — will be inducted into the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024, the organization announced on Tuesday.
Nix and Surratt join six others in the Class of 2024 with the induction ceremony scheduled for May 18 as part of the annual Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Clinic in San Antonio.
Nix was at the helm at Whitehouse High School for 30 years. During that span, he had a record of 715-232, including 26 seasons with more than 20 wins. He led the Wildcats to three state tournament appearances in 1972, 1978 and 1979, winning the state championship in 1978 with a 36-1 record. The Whitehouse High School gym is named in his honor — C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
Nix’s Whitehouse teams won 18 district titles and made seven appearances in the regional tournament. He was recognized in 1988 by the Texas High School Coaches Association as being the third winningest active coach in Texas.
He also coached his sons, Cary and Jamie, on the Wildcats state championship team.
Nix, who passed away in 2020, played for legendary basketball coach Floyd Wagstaff at Tyler Junior College from 1952-54. He was inducted into the TJC Circle of Honor in 2008. Coach Nix graduated from Laneville High School in 1952. After TJC, Nix played basketball at Stephen F. Austin State University. Nix met his wife Peggy Shira at TJC.
The Nixes have an endowed scholarship at TJC — C.L. and Peggy Nix Endowed Scholarship. The scholarship is given to a graduate of Whitehouse High School. Priority consideration is given to deserving students according to character, scholastic achievement and need. Mrs. Nix, who worked at General Electric/Trane for 41 years, passed away in 2017.
Along with Cary and Jamie, the Nixes also had daughters Jan Nix Cook and Cyndi Nix Hendrix.
Surratt coached for 36 years with stops that included Mount Enterprise, Hemphill, Lindale, Huntsville, Carthage, Crowley and All Saints. During that span, his teams won 667 games and made 23 playoff appearances. He won two state championships: one at Huntsville in 1979 and one at Crowley in 1999. Surratt won numerous Coach of the Year awards throughout his career.
Others in the Class of 2024 include:
Coach Cassandra McCurdy: Coached for 37 years, with 28 of those years at Dallas Skyline. During her tenure, Skyline had a record of 627 wins, 20 district championships, 23 consecutive playoff appearances, nine regional tournament appearances and a state runner-up finish in 2015.
Coach Suzanne Oelschlegel: Spent 42 years coaching at Irving MacArthur. As head coach, she guided her teams to 885 wins and a 5A state championship in 2011.
Kendrick Perkins: Led Beaumont Ozen to four consecutive district championships, three consecutive trips to the state tournament (2001-03), including the 4A state championship in 2001, with a 36-0 season. Perkins was selected the 4A state tournament MVP and was named Texas’ Mr. Basketball in 2003. As a senior, he averaged 27.5 points, 16.4 rebounds and 8.8 blocks per game, while being named a McDonald’s All-American and drafted by the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.
Jimmy Smith: The Victoria High School standout was a four-time All-District player, a three-time all-region player and a three-time all-state player. He was the USA Today Texas Player of the Year and was selected as the MVP of the state tournament his junior year in 1992. He was named Texas’ Mr. Basketball in 1993. Smith went on to play for Texas A&M.
Carol Bailey: Helped lead the Levelland Loboettes to three consecutive state championships (1987-89). She was named to the all-state and all-state tournament teams for each of those years. She was the 1-4A Sophomore of the Year 1987, Amarillo Globe Player of the Year 1988, the 1989 Texas Sports Writers Association 4A Player of the Year, Lubbock Avalanche 4A All-South Plains Player of the Year and the TABC Player of the Year. She played collegiately at South Plains College and Wayland Baptist University
Heather Schreiber: Led Windthorst to a four-year record of 105-16, which included a state runner-up finish in 2001. She was a four-time all-state player and Parade All-America in 2001. She scored 2,571 points, grabbed 1,237 rebounds and had 513 assists in her high school career. Schreiber went on to become a four-time All-Big 12 Conference performer for legendary coach Jody Conradt at the University of Texas.
“This is an outstanding class for the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame,” said TABC Director Rick Sherley. “These men and women exemplify the best that Texas has to offer on the court. They have also made a positive impact off the court.”
The Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame banquet and the TABC Clinic will take place in San Antonio May 16-18. In addition to the Hall of Fame induction banquet, the clinic features presentations from the top college coaches from around the United States.
Additional information about the Hall of Fame and the TABC Clinic is available at www.tabchoops.org and by calling 281-313-8222.