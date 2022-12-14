Whitehouse ISD life skills students experienced a unique holiday outing Wednesday morning and left with not only a gift and special memories, but also gained experience with real-life practical skills.
Over 170 special education students scattered throughout the Walmart Supercenter on Troup Highway in Tyler to search for a Christmas gift, alongside other Whitehouse High school students, district staff and administrators for the Mostyn Moreno Foundation's Christmas Lights excursion.
During the shopping event, each student obtained a $50 gift card to buy any item they wanted, which allowed them to pick out presents for the holidays and get hands-on experience on how to budget and conduct decision-making processes as they pick items, said Amber Mostyn, chair of the Mostyn Moreno Foundation and president of the Mostyn Law Firm in Houston.
“It really helps develop their life skills, and many of these students don't have the opportunity to just walk in a store and pick whatever they want, so it's a special event and special occasion for a lot of them,” Mostyn said. “Students have to come in and plan what they want, they have to budget and they have to do the same thing we always have to do.”
The foundation, which conducts and funds the event, was created in 2006 by Amber Mostyn and her late husband Steve, co-founders of Mostyn Law. The foundation honors the memory of Steve’s mother Glenda Mostyn who dedicated her career to teaching special needs students in East Texas.
Mostyn said the foundation has been conducting the annual program for over 20 years during the holidays.
“It's so wonderful to be able to do it at Christmastime so the kids can come in and have a special present for themselves,” she said. “I tell you one of the most heartwarming and sometimes heartbreaking things is that you’ll see some kids come in and they’re not picking out presents for themselves, they’re picking out presents for their family."
According to Mostyn, the annual event was held last year but with a smaller crowd She mentioned that she was happy to get the typical bigger crowd back for the event this year.
Katelyn Jackson, senior at Whitehouse High School, was in attendance and said the shopping experience brought joy to her heart.
Jackson was born with cerebral palsy and although she was never in the life skills class, she always felt different from her classmates, she said. As a way to give back and to help others feel welcomed, Jackson was happy to volunteer for the event and see the smile of the students.
“It brings joy to my heart because around this time of the year a lot of families can’t afford to buy their kids the toys they want. And these kids, a lot of them have special needs, and their families spend a lot of money taking care of their kids so it just brings joy to my heart personally seeing these kids smile ... A lot of their days are filled with stress, they don't fit in, they don't feel normal and this helps them feel normal. And to me that means so much, it really brings joy to me,” she said.
Along with Jackson, staff and high school student volunteers also learn lessons and appreciate the annual shopping event, according to Christopher Moran, Whitehouse ISD superintendent.
“I think the real gift for all of us is time with these students. Some of the gifts they pick may break and they may not last a long time, but the memories they’re making and the relationships they're building with our staff and the community is second to none,” he said. “One of our belief statements in Whitehouse is that support of relationships is the foundation of learning and we believe the more time we spend with these students in school and out of school, the healthier they will be, the better education experience they will have and more successful they will be after high school.”
“Each student possesses unique gifts and abilities that have value and it's our job to tap into those and help these kids find their way and fulfill their destiny because every life and every student here is important to us,” Moran added.
Moran expressed thanks to the foundation and its support toward the district, also to Walmart for helping with the experience.
Special needs students from Tyler ISD's Wayne D. Boshears Center for Exceptional Programs also got to benefit from the experience, having a similar shopping day on Tuesday.