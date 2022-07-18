Whitehouse High School Family Career and Community Leaders of America recently sent a team to a national competition in San Diego where they placed second in Food Innovations.
The FCCLA Food Innovations competition recognizes participants who show knowledge of basic concepts of food product development. They create an original prototype formula, test that product and develop a marketing strategy.
Winners and members of the school's culinary program Ryan Mauldin and Charles Kramer had the task of creating a meal kit that included an entrée and two sides.
Mauldin said they knew their project was good but were still shocked at placing second.
“We were very surprised just because it's the top people from every state and the fact that we even got top 10 blew my mind,” Mauldin said. “When we got called up to get second place on the podium, it was huge.”
The competition had three levels -- regionals, state and nationals. The team placed fifth against 28 other teams at regionals and first against 24 other schools at state.
“They worked super hard on this,” said Casey Treat, chef and culinary arts instructor at Whitehouse High School. “The effort they put in after regionals, they put a lot into it. They put themselves and their hearts into it and we were there the whole way together."
At nationals, Treat said they ended up getting a 99 out of 100 on their scorecard.
“Once I knew we got there, to nationals, I knew we had it in the bag honestly,” Treat said. “I knew we were coming back with some kind of plaque.”
The students created a meal kit with a New York strip steak, roasted potatoes, green beans and a mushroom sauce. The meal included nutritional facts and instructions.
They received the task and rulebook in September and worked on the project throughout the year, after school and in any free time they had.
Mauldin and Kramer also had to create a business and marketing concept for their meal kit. They called their company The Three Kings and their meal The Kings meal. The team had other students test the meal kit then conducted surveys for feedback.
Both students have been in the culinary program all four years of high school and this is their second year competing in Food Innovations.
Mauldin said he got involved in FCCLA because his partner, Kramer, told him about the competition.
“Honestly it was just a way to have something to do during lunch, then we kind of started to get involved in this project,” Mauldin said.
Treat said he wants to build the FCCLA program at Whitehouse. He said the school has been great in supporting him in that.
FCCLA is a national Career and Technical Student Organization for students in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private schools through grade 12. The organization is recognized as a UIL event and does many different competitions outside of Food Innovations.