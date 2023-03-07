Whitehouse head boys basketball coach Michael Ostlund is retiring from coaching for health reasons he confirmed on Tuesday morning.
Ostlund has spent the past two seasons leading the Wildcats.
Ostlund posted on Facebook, “When we came to Whitehouse in 2021, I planned on finishing my career here and building a basketball program this community would be proud of I really didn’t think the ‘finish’ would come this soon. Over the last several weeks of the season, it became apparent that the current state of my physical health was not at the level necessary to accomplish what I promised to do back in ’21. The athletes in our program deserve to have a head coach that can go 100 percent. I gave all I had to these Whitehouse boys, tried not to let it show that I wasn’t 100 percent and did everything I could think of to get them in the playoffs.
“Feb. 14, 2023, I coached my last game. I was at peace with it all that night. We had a good game plan, the guys played their hearts out on Senior Night, and we won. Jennifer sat right behind our bench. Nettie/Zach, Jadie and Mattie all drove from Dallas and my cousin/brothers Dan and Rodney flew in from Seattle to be there for my finale. I coached the Wildcats to a 16-16 overall record and we missed the playoffs by a game.”
The 16-16 mark overall and 6-8 record in district came one season after the Wildcats finished 5-25 and 0-10 in district.
Ostlund’s Facebook post said since he started his first varsity game for Curtis High School as a 15-year-old sophomore that he played or coached in 923 games. Ostlund has been a part of nine championship games, winning four of them.
Ostlund played for two years at Weber State University under Denny Huston. A first-team All-Big Sky selection, Ostlund set an NCAA record in 1989 with 11 consecutive 3-pointers made.
Ostlund then joined the staff at Weber State before becoming an assistant coach at Bonneville High School in Ogden, Utah.
He then went to Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington, as an assistant coach from 1997-2002. From 2002-07, Ostlund was an assistant at Salt Lake Community College, helping the program to a record of 116-44.
Ostlund then became the head coach at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, from 2007-12. The Badgers were 23-9 in 2011-12 and 44-19 in Ostlund’s final two seasons at the helm.
Ostlund returned to Saint Martin’s as the head men’s basketball coach on April 12, 2013. He spent two seasons there before moving to Texas.
Ostlund got to Oakwood in 2018 and spent three seasons there before going to Whitehouse. He led the Panthers to the state tournament for the first time since 2002-03, when they were coached by Ronnie Pat Durham.
Ostlund took over for Brent Kelley, who went 142-109 with three district championships and a trip to the regional semifinals in eight years at Whitehouse before going to Wylie East following the 2020-21 season.
Whitehouse has missed the playoffs in three consecutive seasons.