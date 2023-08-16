Bullard Primary School Principal Kenley Dover and staff greeted first and second grade students Wednesday for the first day back to school with high fives, affirming words and smiling faces.
“We want to start today with a smile, to encourage our kids and let them know that this is a safe environment for them to learn and have fun,” Dover said. “Bullard Primary is where learning and fun collide.”
With colorful backpacks and lunchboxes in tow, some students rode the bus, while others were dropped off at the doors or walked into school by parents, grandparents and loved ones.
Some children brought comfort items like stuffed animals, while other had their furry friends join them for the drop off.
“We have a lot of new faces on this campus,” Dover said. “Our teachers are at the classroom door greeting every student with a smile, and that’s what we do every morning.”
The evolution from primary school to middle and high school students starts here. Assistant Principal Laurissa Ridgely said students might start quiet, timid or crying on the first day, but things begin to settle down when they reach the classroom.
“Watching that progress, it’s wonderful,” Ridgely said.
Coach Shannon Wilkerson, PE aide, said some students excel in the classroom while others excel in sports participation. Nonetheless, it’s the best feeling when the light bulb goes off, and the child starts to understand and process what they’re being taught, she said.
Dover aims to bring excitement to students on the first day.
“I try to bring the energy because they have lots of nerves. Butterflies are going on. They’re scared, they’re nervous, they’re anxious, and so anytime I can try to break any barriers, that’s what I’m going to do,” Dover said.