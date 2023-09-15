The Tyler City Council met Wednesday for its regular meeting. Here's what you need to know.

Key takeaways

The council approved a plan to improve customers' water pressure, taste and smell and fewer disruptions in service.

Another project will enhance road safety and reduce the number of crashes in the city. A new LED Curve Warning System will be installed on Shiloh Road at Sweetbriar Lane, where crashes have occurred through the reverse curve between New Copeland Road and Donnybrook Avenue.

The council also approved its $241.4 million fiscal year 2024 budget. The budget total is a 5.83% increase from last year. The budget's top focuses include streets, tourism and public safety improvements along with price increases for transit, water, and trash services. Read the full story about the budget approval here.

For more details about the the biggest takeaways and other business discussed during Wednesday's meeting, keep reading below.

Water improvements

Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) and Halff Associates, Inc. presented the City-Wide Water System Model and Master Plan Study that allows the city to manage the current water system and plan for the future, anticipating a population increase of about 43,100 over the next 25 years.

"The master plan was presented to the City Council with the understanding that continued investment in the water distribution system and plants are required to be compliant with state and federal water standards," said Water Utilities Director Kate Dietz, P.E. "It is also vital to the growth our community is experiencing."

The existing water distribution system covers 230 square miles, has 710 miles of water mains, allows for 114 million gallons per day of pumping capacity, provides 17 million gallons of storage, has seven pressure planes, serves 36,000 metered connections and has four current wholesale customers.

The average service life of the pipes in the system is over 50 years old – the national average is 45 years. The most aged lines in Tyler are over 100 years old and past the point of their useful life.

The plan proposes a 25-year $352.6 million CIP investment in the distribution system and water facilities. Projects include additional elevated storage and pumping capacity, 18-inch- to 30-inch transmission pipelines, new water mains, replacement of water, facility retirement, and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system upgrades.

The proposed projects will improve the water facilities, including new treatment, conveyance, pumping, replacement or rehabilitation, Geosmin treatment pilot testing, facility upgrades, and future expansion of the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant.

"This is a very broad and deep project," said Michael Medford, Halff Associates, Inc. Operations Manager and Principal-in-charge. "We hope that the culmination of our efforts serves as a good guidepost for the City of Tyler for the coming years to make informed decisions on the direction of the water system."

Safer roads

The city also plans to improve pedestrian safety by installing LED Curve Warning Systems on Shiloh Road at Sweetbriar Lane and retroreflective backplates on 106 traffic signals.

"Crashes have occurred through this reverse curve, and the LED Curve Warning System is a proven treatment for increasing safety on roadways such as this one," said Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams. "The backplates have been shown to reduce traffic crashes by 15% and make the traffic signal indications more visible during nighttime operations."

Yvonne Newman Engineering, Inc. will provide the engineering for the project, including producing plans, specifications, construction estimates and project management. The fee for the curve warning system will be at most $15,800, while the retroreflective backplate project will be at most $27,800.

The estimated construction cost of the warning system is $61,035. Federal funds will cover most of the construction cost, with the remaining to be funded by the City of Tyler. This project is scheduled for construction in August 2024.

The retroreflective backplates will also replace over 3700 LED signal indications and install over 1100 LED signal indications. The estimated construction cost for this project is $1,479,460. Federal funds will cover most of the construction cost, with the remainder to be funded by the Texas Department of Transportation. This project is scheduled for March 2024.

Sewer reroutes

The council also approved a $2,304,071.60 construction contract with Precision Civil to construct about 13 sanitary sewer reroutes in eight areas across the city.

"Reroutes are typically needed because of excessive erosion of exposure in initial alignment and the ease of access for maintenance in the future," said Project Engineer Tiffany Currie.

The project includes approximately 4,502 linear feet of pipe replacement by open cut, about 40 linear feet of pipe replacement by directional drill, about 1,006 linear feet of steel encasement by dry bore, about 115 linear feet of steel encasement by open cut and construction of 40 maintenance holes and one wastewater access chamber assembly.

Rehabilitating the city's 700 miles of sewer lines is part of the Consent Decree with the Environmental Protection Agency to address the city's aging wastewater collection system and resulting discharges.

Construction is scheduled to begin in October 2023, and completion is planned for October 2024. The project is funded with utility bonds.

Other business

The city council conducted other business, which included:

The council approved the appointment and reappointment of Tyler Public Library Board members.

The council awarded a bid to Smith Builders and Developers for the Noble E. Young Park Trail Lighting to furnish all necessary materials, equipment, superintendence and labor not to exceed $124,995.

The council approved renewing Reinvestment Zone No. Two, Hood Packaging, for five years.

The council adopted the fiscal year 2024 budget, including an ordinance amending and updating fees to Tyler City Code relating to Buildings and Structures, Parks, Solid Waste Disposal Regulations and Water and Sewer.