Trouble is on the way.
The arctic blast that has been powering its way south has entered Texas and is hours from dropping temperatures across East Texas. In advance, the National Weather Service has issued a slew of warnings and advisories. But what do they mean, and how bad are things going to get?
WIND ADVISORY
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: A wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with possible gusts of up to 40 mph. The wind will drop our wind-chill temperatures into dangerous areas. Addtionally, strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous boating conditions for small craft.
WIND CHILL ADVISORY
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: A wind-chill advisory will be in effect from noon Thursday through noon Friday. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected, with readings falling to as low as 10 or 15 degrees below zero. Exposed skin could lead to frostbite or hypothermia with prolonged exposure to the cold air. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.
HARD FREEZE WARNING
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: A hard freeze warning will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday. Sub-freezing temperatures from the lower single digits to the lower teens are expected across the area. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. In-ground sprinkler systems should be completely drained. Cover all above-ground pipes to prevent them from freezing.