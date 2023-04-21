Athletic director and head football coach Nick Harrison is leaving West Rusk to take a job at the Brook Hill School.
Harrison will be the dean of students, assistant football coach and head golf coach.
“This is strictly a move to be closer to my family,” Harrison said. “We live in Bullard. My wife graduated from Brook Hill. It’s an opportunity to be closer to where we call home.”
Harrison and his wife, Lindsey, have two children. Their daughter, Brynlee, is in the first grade at Brook Hill. They also have a 2-year-old son, Brodee.
Harrison has been at West Rusk for 11 years. He has spent the past four years as the athletic director and head football coach, leading the Raiders to a record of 37-12 overall. West Rusk has had consecutive double-digit win seasons, going 12-1 in 2021 and 10-3 in 2022.
“West Rusk was my first job,” Harrison said. “It’s a great place. I would never leave here if not for my family. The administration is great. The coaching staff and kids are unbelievable. The community support is great. I’m proud of the success we had, not only in football but in all sports. We took what Coach (John) Frazier did and took it to the next level in all sports.”
The West Rusk softball team went multiple rounds deep in the playoffs last year and is currently undefeated and ranked No. 3 in Class 3A. The West Rusk boys won the gold medal in the 4x200-meter relay last year at the state track meet, and the track team is having another successful season in 2023.
“It’s a sad day for me to be going, but I’m excited about what the future holds,” Harrison said.
Brook Hill competes in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.
“It’s a new place,” Harrison said. “I’ve only been one place in my coaching career. It’s a different challenge. I get to be around great kids and blessed to be around great people. It’s a great community. But the biggest thing is it’s a two-minute drive to the house and I get more time with my kids and wife. That’s the main thing.”