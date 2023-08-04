After leading the crowd of supporters and fans in singing “Happy Birthday” to his mother, Derrick McFall presented mom Dianna with red roses.
Then McFall, the Tyler High School 4-star athlete, said he will be playing his home games in the Rose Bowl as a member of the UCLA Bruins.
The crowd in the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre erupted in applause as he donned the white, blue and gold hat of UCLA, announcing his football commitment to the Los Angeles school on Friday.
He made his choice known before family, friends, teammates and coaches on the Tyler High School campus.
The Tyler High School senior football player had narrowed his choices to Colorado, UCLA and Washington, displaying the three hats on the table in front of him.
“Coach Jerry (Neuheisel, wide receivers coach) really sold me on UCLA,” McFall said. “They made a late push.”
Colorado and Washington also made late pushes to try and sway McFall toward their schools. Both “are tremendous schools and Coach Prime (Deion Sanders) runs his team like an NFL program. They were there, but UCLA was in my heart.”
After the announcement, McFall and his family took off their jackets to reveal UCLA t-shirts. McFall thanked his mother Dianna and father, Terrence Williams, along with family, friends and coaches for “helping me on this journey.”
His sister, Tamesa, drove all the way from Arnold, Missouri, a city located just south of St. Louis on the Mississippi River. She had hoped he would go to Notre Dame since it was closer to her home, but Tamesa added she will support her brother, plus UCLA will play some games at Big Ten venues.
The Lions senior said he will sign his letter in December and is happy to concentrate on his team’s football season.
McFall, who has played quarterback, running back and wide receiver for the Lions, is an athlete with speed to burn.
Along with thanking his current coaches, he gave a shoutout to former Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes, who was Facetiming when McFall made his pick.
Also, UCLA joining the Big Ten in 2024 was an added incentive.
“We will get to play the big dogs like Ohio State and compete with the big dogs,” said McFall, who plans to major in business at UCLA.
Tyler High Coach Rashaun Woods said McFall can play any position and will excel at all.
In 2022, McFall caught 18 passes for 226 yards and a TD, rushed for 218 yards and a TD and passed for 445 yards and four TDs. He has 44 catches, 749 rushing yards, 897 passing yards and 20 total touchdowns the past two seasons.
He was first-team all-district the last two years — wide receiver in 2021 and utility in 2022.
McFall, who is also a star on special teams, had more than 25 offers, including from Texas, Alabama, Texas Tech, TCU and Texas A&M.
Others who offered McFall include: Louisville, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Houston, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, SMU, Texas State, UNLV, UTSA and Northern Arizona.
“Derrick McFall is a dynamic athlete and a student of the game,” Lionel Wrenn, Lions offensive coordinator/wide receiver coach, said. “He shows up daily ready to work and eager to learn. He is also a natural leader both on and off the field. His words carry weight, and when he speaks, the others listen.”
The Lions also begin fall workouts at 1 p.m. Monday.