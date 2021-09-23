With the weekend fast approaching, we have made a list of five fun things for you to do in the Tyler area.
Vendor Fair at Bergfeld Park: Donate, shop and share This Saturday at the Vendor Fair at Bergfeld Park. The event will go on from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and include clothing, shoes, bags and purses, accessories and much more. The vendor fair, the goal is to support and keep Tyler’s small businesses open.
East Texas State Fair: This year the East Texas State Fair is back and just as fun as ever. The fair begins this Friday and is open form 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the weekends. Families can come enjoy food, live music, games, rides, livestock shows and more. for more information about the fair you can visit https://www.etstatefair.com/
Breedlove Nursery fall festival: Saturday Breedlove Nursery and Landscape will be hosting its annual Fall Fest from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 11576 Hwy 64. It will be a day full of activities and celebrating the approach of fall. There will be many activities including pumpkin painting (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.), Kornpop Balloons (10 a.m. to 12 p.m.), Hayrides (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Espresso Coffee Food Truck, Chick Fil A, and so much more.
Rose City Farmers Market: On Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. visit the Rose City Farmers Market at 221 South Broadway Avenue. This is a producers only market, meaning everything you get here is produced by the person selling it. Families and dogs are welcome to come out and see all Rose City Farmers Market has to offer.
Oktoberfest at ETX Brewing Co.: This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. ETX Brewing Co. will be hosting a German-themed party. There will be German beer, German food and lots of live music to celebrate Oktoberfest.