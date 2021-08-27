TEXARKANA — It was not the result the Tyler Lions wanted to start the season, but the squad hung tough with the Tigers of Texas High.
Montrell Wade had a spectacular catch from quarterback Eli Holt, but it was not enough as the Lions fell to the Texarkana school 24-10 on Friday in the football opener for both teams at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park.
Texas High was led by the hard running of Braylon Stewart, who rushed for 162 yards and one touchdown on 32 attempts. Last year in Tyler, Stewart rushed for 179 yards and scored three touchdowns on 17 carries.
Stewart, who is being recruited by numerous schools, scored on a 6-yard run in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 14-3 lead.
The Lions offensive line actually kept Tigers defensive end Derrick Brown in check at times as the Texas commit had one sack.
Derrick McFall started at QB for the Lions, hitting 2 of 3 for minus 1 yard. He rushed for six yards on three carries. He later caught three passes for 26 yards, but left the game for what appeared to be a cramp.
Holt came on and hit on 9 of 21 for 83 yards, including a 36-yard TD to Wade, who leaped high in the air at the goal line and brought the football down. Holt had an interception (Tyriq Robinson).
Holt had the longest run of the night for Tyler with a 28-yarder to start the third quarter.
Texas High gained 385 yards (246 rushing, 139 passing) and 21 first downs. The Lions had 128 yards (46 rushing, 82 passing). The Lions had five first downs.
Tyler took a 3-0 lead on a 34-yard field goal by Saul Perez with 10:44 on the clock in the first. Texas High came back with two TDs in the first quarter, a 7-yard run by QB Brayson McHenry and the 6-yard run by Stewart. Austin Miller had both PATs.
On the first play of the second quarter, Holt hit Wade for the TD pass. Perez’s PAT brought Tyler within 21-10.
The only scoring in the second half was a 22-yard field goal by Miller.
The Lions return to action next Friday when they meet crosstown rival Tyler Legacy at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Tyler is the home team. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Tigers were scheduled to meet crosstown rival Arkansas High, but the game was canceled due to a spike in COVID-19 in the Texarkana area. Texas High is looking for an opponent.
De’Marion Dewberry recovered a fumble for the Lions after Jace Sanford stripped Texas High quarterback Brayson McHenry. Wade had a couple of key tackles, including throwing Stewart for a two-yard loss. Xavier Tatum tipped away a couple of passes and Ladarius Franklin had a sack.