Potential inclement weather has forced changes to the UT Tyler baseball and softball series this weekend, the school announced on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
The Patriots' series with Cameron at Irwin Field will now start on Friday night at 7 p.m. with a single nine inning game. Saturday will feature a seven-inning doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. and the series is now scheduled to conclude at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The Patriots are 24-12 overall and in the Lone Star Conference. Cameron is 7-27 overall and 7-25 in the LSC.
SOFTBALL
UT Tyler's softball series with Texas A&M-Kingsville has been rescheduled.
That series will now take place on April 25-26. On April 25, there will be a doubleheader taking place at 4 and 6 p.m. and on April 26 there will be a single game at 1 p.m.
The next scheduled series for the No. 3 ranked Patriots will be April 11-12 against St. Mary's in San Antonio.
UT Tyler is 37-4 overall and 25-2 in the LSC.