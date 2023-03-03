A newly-established group wants to see a lynching memorial become part of the plans for a new Smith County courthouse in downtown Tyler.
In May 1909, in downtown Tyler, 18-year-old James "Jim" Hodge was lynched on the grounds of what was then a new county courthouse. As plans progress for a brand new courthouse to be constructed in 2024 in downtown Tyler, We Remember Tyler is looking to gain community support, and commissioners court approval, for the memorial.
"This was an incident that occurred far too often to the Black race here in America, particularly in the South during the times of Jim Crow," said Larry Wade, president of Smith County Historical Society. "Justice was not allowed to run its course."
Acknowledging the history associated with the lynching members of the Black community, We Remember Tyler's first step toward the memorial was donating physical proof of Hodge's lynching to the Smith County Historical Society on Feb. 22.
Hodge was being held in the Smith County Jail on accusations of assaulting an 18-year-old white woman. While Hodge and officials waited for the victim to arrive to determine if he was indeed the right suspect, a mob formed — unwilling to wait for positive identification, according to newspaper reports.
According to a newspaper clipping dated May 2, 1909, from The Lincoln Star, Hodge was sitting in jail when 4,000 white men forced their way in and took him to the square.
The mob originally intended to burn Hodge, but the lynchers were concerned the militia would stop them, so plans were quickly changed, according to a report from The Advocate. The suspects secured a rope around Hodge's neck and hung him on a scaffolding of courthouse building material.
"The militia arrived on the scene three minutes after (Hodge) was strung up," a according to a May 6, 1909, clipping from the Advocate.
Hodge was later cut down and put on display for hundreds of spectators to view, according to news reports.
The next day, outlets reported Hodge could've been innocent and was hanged before that was able to be determined.
When looking at Hodge, the victim, Winnie Harmon, told police she couldn't tell if Hodge was or wasn't the man who assaulted her. County officials and the sheriff said evidence didn't show Hodge's guilt, according to the Arkansas Democrat, and the victim's father advised the mob not to lynch Hodge because he hadn't been proven guilty.
A grand jury "no billed" the multiple suspects who were indicted in the lynching.
A photo negative of the lynching was discovered 20 years ago while exploring a basement of an old building in downtown Tyler, which "was kept for posterity’s sake," according to We Remember Tyler.
Years later, We Remember Tyler donated the photo negative to the Smith County Historical Society for future generations to witness and learn.
"The proof is the only photo of a local lynching known to exist in Tyler," We Remember Tyler said.
The process of obtaining the memorial hinges on approval from the Smith County Commissioners Court. The group hopes to have the request added to an agenda by June for discussion and consideration.
“We Remember Tyler promotes community awareness, education, and public reckoning around racial terror lynchings in Tyler and Smith County through partnerships with local stakeholders,” said former Tyler ISD trustee and former city councilman Pastor Darryl Bowdre.
Voters in November approved a $179 million bond measure to build a new courthouse to replace a 1955 structure that has safety, security and spacing concerns.
Even though construction isn’t set to begin until 2024, design plans are already being finalized and We Remember Tyler is stepping in with hopes to add the lynching memorial to those plans.
The group hopes to see it erected next to the Confederate Heroes Memorial and the Fallen Officers Memorial, among others.
“A lynching memorial must be placed on the new grounds to tell important historical truths, reveal community resilience, encourage reconciliation and provide dignity,” We Remember Tyler said in a press release.
"We Remember Tyler seeks to activate an essential tool of atonement, truth telling, by engaging in community conversations, creating ceremonies to tell the story of racial terror, and providing educational materials (books, websites, etc.) so our children and our children’s children can fully understand our past. Community and interracial reconciliation can only happen if we begin with truth telling," the press release said.
Wade added hopes we can all look forward, learning these mistakes in the past.
"This is another reason why knowing our true history is so important, good or bad, not a modified version," he said.
“By telling these forgotten, intentionally erased, or untold stories, we can be honest about the history of racial terrorism and oppression in Smith County and understand its effects today,” said Carolyn Davis, one of the group leaders of We Remember Tyler. “We can empower future generations by reckoning with the past and using its lessons.”
The group hopes those affected by this history will view its efforts "as a chance to heal and overcome the past." To learn more, visit www.weremembertyler.org.