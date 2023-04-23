Community members perused creative, sustainable and ecologically-friendly vendor booths Saturday at the inaugural Earth Day Festival at Bergfeld Park in Tyler.
"It's nice that they're spreading that awareness because I feel like that's super key with protecting Mother Earth and loving on her," said Tyler resident Ella Sol. "We must appreciate what she offers us and not trash her but love her. We all play a role in that."
The festival also featured music, food trucks and other fun eco-friendly activities.
"The Keep Tyler Beautiful mission is all about waste reduction, recycling and beautification," KTyB Community Coordinator Erin Garner said. "Earth Day ties so well into our mission that we wanted to ensure that there was an event like this for the community."
Keep Tyler Beautiful held the Earth Day Festival to promote a message of conservation and sustainability for the community and to inspire a call to action to make a difference.
Keep Tyler Beautiful's goal is to encourage community beautification, waste reduction and recycling activities. Through planning and coordinating programs for litter control, environmental sustainability and beautification, the group aims to bring people together and raise public interest in building a cleaner city.
The Smith County Master Gardeners program shared gardening resources, and organizations such as the Tyler Public Library presented information about why public libraries are good for the environment and passed out wildflower seeds.
Local business owners and artists such as Dallas Roses Designs and Bee Original Co. sold their products and art.
Alexis Sparkman attended a morning yoga class at the event after being invited by Cora Woodard.
Sparkman said she doesn't regularly practice yoga but thought it was pleasant, calming, informative and the best way to honor the planet on Earth Day.
"I've been coming to Bergfeld ever since I was little. I've never experienced yoga in the park before, so I thought this would be a perfect thing to do for Earth Day," Woodard said.
All the booths had handcrafted products and organizations focusing on energy efficiency, climate protection or sustainable development.
"Everyone is authentically themselves. Everyone has positive energy, and all the vendors are unique," Sol said.
This event will get bigger every year as more people become aware of it, Tyler resident Calli Johnson said, adding that all the participants and vendors are friendly people.
"We only get one planet," Johnson said. "It's Earth Day; we want to celebrate Earth and everything it's given us and make sure that we take care of it for future generations."
For information about this event, visit bit.ly/TylerEarthDay or contact Erin Garner, KTyB community coordinator, at (903) 531-1335 or via email at KTyB@TylerTexas.com .