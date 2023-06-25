Court Appointed Special Advocates step in when the legal system must remove children from homes because of suspected abuse or neglect.
"That's when we come into the picture," said Mary Jo Burgess, CASA for Kids of East Texas executive director. "(Children) go to foster homes (and) residential centers, but we visit them. We make sure they're safe."
CASA held its second annual "Passport to Fun" fundraiser on Saturday benefitting and raising awareness for the organization's work and highlighting small businesses in the community.
Marketing and promoting small businesses bring in customers they wouldn't necessarily have had otherwise. Burgess said CASA could raise a little money and gain volunteers, but mostly it's an opportunity to get the organization's name out into the community.
Vendors sold their products onsite, and visitors enjoyed breakfast at McDonald's before a fashion show emceed by board President Jeff Harris featuring jewelry and clothing.
"Maybe someone who comes becomes a volunteer, or maybe they tell five friends, and then that sparks interest," Burgess said.
CASA for Kids of East Texas has 15 staff members, and about half are caseworkers who supervise volunteer advocates. There are between 150 to 200 volunteer advocates at a time assigned to the children under the supervision of the case supervisor.
"We find out what their needs are. How are they doing in school? Have they had a medical assessment? Have they gone to the dentist? How are they doing? What are their feelings, or do they feel safe," Burgess said. "We're checking everything throughout their case, and then we report that to the judge."
The volunteers don't need a background working with children — they only need time to give. Volunteers undergo an interview process and background check before attending training on Texas law, techniques for interacting with children and developmental milestones.
CASA's biggest challenge is keeping up with the demand for volunteer advocates. One of the main functions of the event is community outreach, recruiting volunteers and exposure.
"We serve between 600 and 700 (children) a year just in our community," Burgess said. "Seeing the horrors of what they've gone through — sex trafficking, homelessness, horrific abuse and neglect. Children that are 7 years old take care of a younger sibling. Kids that have never been to a doctor or dentist. And making sure that we have enough volunteers that our children get a volunteer advocate because they give them that special time they need."