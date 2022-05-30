Holding posters opposing current gun laws and mourning the loss for those affected after a deadly school shooting in Uvalde, East Texas residents spent their Sunday at Bergfeld Park for a vigil and rally.
The event consisted of a prayer and served as a place for residents to voice their opposition with current Texas laws and what they say is unsafety for children in public schools.
“I have a 13-year-old daughter that I take to a public school every single day and after this happened, she didn't want to go to school. I didn't want to take her to school. I don't know how we can live in a community like this or a community like Uvalde, a community like Athens, a community like Troup, Whitehouse, any of the communities around here and think that this couldn't happen to us. I'm fearful for our children, I'm fearful for our future and we have to do better. We have to work toward a solution for this,” said Texas House District 6 Democratic nominee Cody Grace.
Other attendees requested change such as Tyler resident and veteran Doug Dickerson who has a child and mourns the loss as a parent.
“We're supposed to be barbecuing, having fun. And having a memorial for veterans and soldiers who risked their life, lost it, and not for a bunch of kids that were going to school,” he said on Sunday evening, ahead of Memorial Day on Monday.
Dickerson also mentioned that as a veteran who was part of the Marine Corps, he had to do training and still had no hold on an accessible weapon. In questioning the current gun laws, he expressed questions about how regular residents have access.
“In order to be a Marine, every year, we spend two weeks training with our weapons. One week, you don't even have bullets, you're pointing at a barrel and going click, literally, it doesn't matter if you've been in the Marine Corps for one day, or 30 years, you are going to do this. So we've had our training, right? Time to call them? We don't even get to keep our own weapons. They're locked away from us, the premier fighting force, something happens we have to go wait in line to go get our gun.
"So you're gonna tell me Tater way off in the backwoods can have as many guns as he wants, with seven hours of training? That’s it? Oh, I'm sorry, no hours. So Tater can just go buy as many guns as he wants with absolutely no training. And you have the premier fighting force, that we have to wait in line, most times hours to get our weapons, but anybody else can just carry whatever they want, whenever they want,” he said.
In demand of change, Dickerson along with other residents emphasized that they're tired of current events and the dangers of weapons.
“I don't know what we need to do, but we cannot do nothing. We can't do nothing and I know one thing we can't do is we can't say that we need to put more guns in the hands of good people because every single one of these shootings were legally purchased by the shooter. As far as the government was concerned, they were good people,” he said.
Along with a list of numerous speakers, the event also handed out white candles to remember each of the elementary students and teachers that lost their lives to the mass shooting.