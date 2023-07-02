Braving the heat of summer, hundreds of community members converged Saturday at Bullard High School for the annual Blast over Bullard.
“I think it looks great,” said Jessica Barbour, vice president of Bullard Chamber of Commerce. “I mean, we've had a lot of. It's a hot day, but everybody came out anyway. I think it has been a great turnout!”
With vendors offering everything from lemonade to macaroni and cheese to coffee, there were plenty of ways to not only cool off and quench a thirst but grab a bite to eat.
“We love the food trucks,” said attendee Katherine Lacy. “I would say it’s probably our favorite thing about Blast over Bullard.”
Many people brought blankets and chairs to view the fireworks — the star of the show.
“We're happy to be here, and we're excited to be in the community and visit all the booths with the vendors and watch the fireworks,” said attendee Colton Lackey.
Along with food, attendees were able to browse and shop from local vendors, from bows to hand-carved wooden signs.
Local artists Zack Maberry and Sarah Campbell also performed.
For Rebecca Candler, the community celebration is about much more than just bringing everyone together. It’s about recognizing the importance of Independence Day.
“It’s my absolute favorite holiday,” she said. “I love how all of this comes together because we have the freedom to do so. No matter what race you are, what religion you are, we have different cultures, different everything … and Independence Day is the reason why we can celebrate. We have so much to celebrate.”
For younger attendees, the celebration meant playing in bounce houses and on a water slide. Some of the children also enjoyed participating in the bike brigade, which was a mini parade around the event in which they showed off their bikes decorated in patriotic colors.
“The kids definitely have enjoyed the bike brigade each year,” Barbour said. “It grows each year, and they get really creative with their bikes.”
The bike brigade this year had more than 20 participants.
“Bullard is a small town community, and it's that small town feel you get, especially when you come to our events,” Barbour said. “Everybody kind of knows everybody, and it's just a big celebration and the community getting together. And just a wonderful time.”