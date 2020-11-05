Tyler ISD Board President R. Wade Washmon was honored with the W.C. Windsor Award for Tyler's Most Outstanding Citizen Under the Age of 40 at the 2020 Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Meeting.
Lindsey Shaver Harrison introduced Washmon and said his humor, puns and knowledge of '80s pop culture helped the school board through some difficult times and conversations. She talked about his devotion to the community, his family and his talents as a musician. She also joked he once shaved 'USA' in his beard backwards because he was facing a mirror.
Washmon, wearing a plaid shirt and cowboy boots, was surprised to be honored.
"I would not have dressed like a cowboy today!," Washmon said with a laugh. "I do not deserve this award. This is the best surprise I have ever received. The city of Tyler is such a great place. A lot of people at Baylor know I went to Tyler, and those in Tyler know I went to Baylor. Those are two proud institutions. Working on the school board has been one of the biggest honors in my life."
Washmon thanked the school board members for their work and said the last seven years have been a ride. He said the board has not been afraid to take on huge, monumental issues.
Washmon is the vice president of BW Energy Consultants and owner of Washmon Investments. He's also a managing partner in BW Energy Consultants West and owner of Washmon Building Company. He's volunteered at Green Acres Baptist Church since 1985 and has been a mentor to a student since 2018.
He turned to Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford and said, "Marty, I want to keep you here for a long time, you've done an amazing job. You are one of the best in the state and we want to keep you here."