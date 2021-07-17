Hunter Myers combined with two other pitchers to help lead Washington County All-Stars to a 10-0 win over the Pearland East All-Stars on Saturday in the Texas East State Major League Tournament at Faulkner Park.

The Washington County squad advances to meet Needville in the undefeated game at 8 p.m. Sunday. Pearland East will play Port Neches in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Needville scored a 5-3 win over Port Neches in the first game.

Myers tossed 3.2 innings, giving up one hit while striking out eight. He walked one batter.

 

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.