Hunter Myers combined with two other pitchers to help lead Washington County All-Stars to a 10-0 win over the Pearland East All-Stars on Saturday in the Texas East State Major League Tournament at Faulkner Park.
The Washington County squad advances to meet Needville in the undefeated game at 8 p.m. Sunday. Pearland East will play Port Neches in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Needville scored a 5-3 win over Port Neches in the first game.
Myers tossed 3.2 innings, giving up one hit while striking out eight. He walked one batter.