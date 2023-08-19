WHITEHOUSE — Ashley Rhame registered her 1,000th career assist during the Whitehouse LadyCats' 3-0 win over Brownsboro on Friday night in a volleyball match.
Rhame was honored following the match, taking a photo with her teammates.
Whitehouse won 25-21, 25-15, 26-24.
Rhame had 22 digs and 23 assists, along with two aces.
Other standouts for Whitehouse were Ella Reese (2 aces), Kassidy Meyer (17 kills, 2 blocks) and Sarah Cyr (23 digs).
Whitehouse won the JV (25-6, 25-14) and frosh (25-14, 25-17) matches.
The LadyCats are 7-6. Whitehouse visits White Oak on Tuesday with the first matches set to begin at 4:30 p.m.
Brownsboro (12-5) is slated to visit Sunnyvale on Tuesday.
Grace places second in West Rusk
NEW LONDON — The Grace Community Lady Cougars placed second in the West Rusk Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
On Thursday, the Lady Cougars defeated Garrison, Cumberland and Overton.
On Saturday, Grace won over Shelbyville and All Saints, but fell in the rematch with Overton in the championship match.
Leaders of the weekend were: Aubrey Felton (28 kills, 5 blocks, 9 digs), Gracie Jewell (59 digs, 2 kills, 7 aces, SR average of 2.02), Hannah Rath (19 kills, 47 digs, 6 aces), Keely Bozeman (24 kills, 4 blocks, 60 digs), Kennedi Pickrell (29 kills, 15 digs, 5 aces), Olivia Clark (109 assists, 7 kills, 30 digs) and Seyi Olusola (14 kills, 3 blocks, 19 digs).
Grace next plays at Tyler High 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Cumberland wins silver bracket
NEW LONDON — The Cumberland Lady Knights captured the Silver Bracket of the West Rusk Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Knights won over Carlisle, Leverett's Chapel and Garrison to capture the silver title. Cumberland is 10-5 on the season.
The Lady Knights JV squad was 4-1 in the tourney and finished second in the JV First Place Bracket. The defeated Carlisle, Elysian Fields, Center and Troup to improve to 9-1 on the season.
The Lady Knights Volleyball teams will be in action Tuesday in Winona
Lady Raiders host Hallsville
GRANBURY — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders play host to the Hallsville LadyCats on Tuesday at the TL Varsity Gymnasium.
The varsity match is scheduled for 6 p.m.
On Friday, the Lady Raiders defeated Mansfield Timberview 2-0 (25-14, 25-17), while falling to Euless Trinity 2-1 (23-25, 25-16, 25-12) and Midland Legacy 2-0 (25-18, 25-20).
Leading the Lady Raiders on Friday were Abby Trahan (5 aces, 20 assists), Lexie Correa (6 aces, 20 digs, 33 assists), Taylor Woods (15 kills, 4 blocks), Tharyn Buenaventura (12 kills), Airelle Rollins (4 blocks) and Kate Moore (20 digs).
Lady Lions host Grace
The Tyler High Lady Lions and the Grace Community Lady Cougars play on Tuesday at the Lions Den on the THS campus.
The match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Tyler is 4-9 on the season after dropping a 3-0 decision on Friday to Carthage. The Lady Bulldogs won 25-23, 25-21, 25-21.
Brook Hill places second
SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Brook Hill Lady Guard finished runner-up in the North Hopkins Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Brook Hill won over Sulphur Bluff and Greenville Christian to advance to the championship match. Paris Chisum won the title game over the Lady Guard.
Against Sulphur Bluff, the Lady Guard won 2-1 (24-26, 25-16, 25-15). Leaders were Gracie Dawson (16 digs, 18 kills), Julianna Mize (1 block, 21 digs, 10 kills, 1 ace) and Cassidy Clark (30 assists).
Brook Hill won over Greenville Christian 2-0 (25-14, 25-18). Leading the way for BH were Mia Vrbova (9 blocks, 9 digs), Dawson (15 dogs, 10 kills, 1 ace), Mize (1 block, 6 digs, 8 kills, 1 ace) and Clark (3 digs, 3 kills, 20 assists).
Chisum won 2-0 (25-20, 25-17) over Brook Hill in the championship match. The Lady Guard were led by Vrbova (6 digs), Dawson (9 digs, 12 kills), Mize (5 digs, 8 kills), Clark (22 assists) and Brett Bellar (9 digs).
The Lady Guard is scheduled to visit Alto at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Rains sweep matches
WILLS POINT — A last-minute schedule change proved to be no hurdle as the Rains Lady Cats swept day 2 matches in the Wills Point Tournament by defeating Ennis (25-19, 25-19) and Trinity Leadership of Cedar Hill (20-25, 25-14, 15-9).
Leaders for the Lady Cats versus Ennis were Jasey Campbell (4 kills, 10 assists, 6 digs), Emma Patterson (7 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace) and Cambree Oakes (6 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks)
Leaders for the Lady Cats versus Trinity Leadership were Campbell (5 kills, 3 assists, 3 digs), Oakes (5 kills, 2 digs, 4 aces, 1 block) and Addie Fuller (1 kill, 6 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist).
Next up for the Lady Cats (5-7) will be their first home match of the season on Tuesday against Caddo Mills in Emory. The varsity match is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.