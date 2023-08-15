The Grace Community Lady Cougars scored a 3-0 win over Gary on Tuesday at Grace Community School Gym.
Grace won 25-22, 25-15, 25-11.
Kennedi Pickrell led all Lady Cougars with 10 kills, five digs, three aces and a block. Other standouts for Grace were Aubrey Felton (11 kills, 1 block, 4 digs), Gracie Jewell (1 kill, 14 digs, 1 ace) and Hannah Rath (4 kills, 17 digs, 3 aces).
Grace next plays in the West Rusk Tournament Thursday and Saturday in New London. On Thursday, the Lady Cougars are in the Pool B bracket with Cumberland Academy (8 a.m.), Overton (11 a.m.) and Garrison (noon).
The Lady Cougars JV is in also in the West Rusk JV Tournament. Grace is in Pool B on Friday with Troup JVB (8 a.m.), Gladewater (11 a.m.) and Hawkins (noon).
Bracket play for both the JV and varsity (Gold, Silver) is Saturday.
Cumberland 3, Carlisle 1
PRICE — The Cumberland Lady Knights scored a 3-1 win over the Carlisle Maidens on Tuesday.
The Lady Knights (7-2) won 17-25, 25-23, 29-27, 25-17.
The Lady Knights JV team (5-0) defeated Carlisle in 3-0 (25-13, 23-25 & 15-8) to earn their fifth win in a row.
The Lady Knights freshman team (1-0) defeated the Maidens 25-12 and made a major comeback in the second game, being down 12-21 and winning the game 26-24.
The Lady Knights JV and Varsity Volleyball teams will be in action August 17-19 in West Rusk Tournament.
Tyler Legacy 3, Quitman 1
QUITMAN — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders scored a 3-1 win over Quitman on Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders won 25-15, 23-25, 25-7, 25-13.
Leaders for Tyler Legacy were Reese Beckham (10 aces 6 digs), Lexie Correa (15 assists), Abby Trahan (12 assists), Taylor Woods (7 kills), Tharyn Buenaventura (6 kills) and Kate Moore (10 digs).
The Lady Raiders are scheduled to participate in the Granbury Tournament, beginning Thursday.
Bullard tops Lady Lions
NACOGDOCHES — The Tyler Lady Lions dropped a pair of matches on Tuesday at Central Heights High School.
Central Heights won the first match 3-0 and Bullard won the second 3-1.
Bullard traveled to Central Heights to play them and Tyler High.
Bullard beat Tyler High 25-6, 25-11, 22-25, 25-13.
Lady Panthers leaders were Campbell Clark (10 kills), Sterling Cox (8 kills), Kalia Andres (7 kills), Julia Garrick (20 assists, 6 aces), Aubrey Norton (13 assists, 5 aces), Riley Roberts (12 digs) and Karlie Miller (9 digs).
Central Heights defeated Bullard 3-0 (25-21, 25-6, 25-17).
Bullard leaders were Cox (6 kills), Clark (4 kills, 5 digs), Brooklyn Brannen (5 kills), Saydie Whiteland (5 kills, 5 digs), Norton (12 assists), Garrick (5 assists), Roberts (7 digs) and Miller (10 digs)
Bullard (6-7) will play in the Van Tournament this weekend.
The Lady Lions play host to Carthage at 4:30 p.m. Friday before hosting Grace at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22.
Brook Hill 3, Eustace 0
EUSTACE — The Brook Hill Lady Guard defeated the Eustace Lady Bulldogs, 3-0, on Tuesday.
Brook Hill won 25-7, 25-12, 25-10.
Leaders for the Lady Guard were Mia Vrbova (2 blocks, 4 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace), Gracie Dawson (17 digs, 10 kills, 4 aces), Julianna Mize (12 digs, 7 kills), Cassidy Clark (2 blocks, 5 digs, 3 kills, 25 assists) and Blair Brister (11 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace).
Brook Hill will participate in the North Hopkins Tournament on Thursday and Saturday.
Farmersville 3, Edgewood 0
FARMERSVILLE — The Farmersville Lady Farmers scored a 3-0 win over the Edgewood Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday in a non-district volleyball contest.
Farmersville won 25-13, 25-23, 25-22.
Kassidy Paul led the Lady Bulldogs with 12 kills.
Edgewood falls 4-6 while the Lady Farmers improve to 8-0.
Hawkins 3, Winona 0
WINONA — The Hawkins Lady Hawks swept the Winona LadyCats on Tuesday.
Hawkins won 25-15, 25-15, 25-14.
Skylar Murray had a big night for Hawkins with 10 kills. Other leaders for the Lady Hawks were Taetum Smith (15 assists, 6 digs, 4 service aces), Haylie Warrick (6 kills), Londyn Wilson (3 digs), Alana Gibson (3 digs) and Abby McQueen (5 service aces).
Hawkins won both the JV1 (25-21, 25-10) and JV2 (25-15, 25-19) matches.
Overton 3, West Rusk 2
NEW LONDON — The Overton Lady Mustangs rallied for an 18-25, 25-14, 25-17, 24-26, 15-13 win over West Rusk.
Kayla Nobles finished with 27 kills, three blocks, 32 digs and four aces for Overton, now 7-2 on the year. Catherine Dennis added 15 kills, three blocks, 42 digs, two assists and three aces, Halle Mayfield six kills, 16 digs and five aces and Kaylee Stephens three digs, four aces and 48 assists.
Arp 3, Big Sandy 0
BIG SANDY — The Arp Lady Tigers swept past Big Sandy on Tuesday, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22.
Leaders for Arp were Maddie Birdsong (16 kills, 6 digs, 6 aces), Aubrey Poole (3 kills, 6 digs), Addison Carpenter (2 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces, 33 assists), Lacy Fletcher (3 kills), Alle McCollum (6 digs, 1 ace), Landry Langley (4 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces), Lucy Hopson (2 digs) and Sydné Garrett (5 kills).
Daphnie Blavier had six assists and five digs while going 15/15 on her serve in the loss for Big Sandy. Shemaiah Johnson added five kills and six digs, Madi Hill seven digs, Ava Jenison one kill, Reggie Higginbotham two digs and two kills, Kenzie McCartney four digs and four assists, Ryleigh Allen a dig and three kills and Journie Plunkett a block and three kills. Plunkett was also 4/4 serving.
West Rusk places third
The West Rusk Lady Raiders finished third in the Tyler ISD Volleyball Invitational's Bronze B division on Saturday.
The Player of the Week for West Rusk was Carlie Buckner, a junior outside hitter.
West Rusk scored wins over Chapel Hill, Beckville, Dallas W.T. White and Jacksonville.
Leaders for the Lady Raiders were Alexa Gibson (11 aces, 158 digs), Hannah Haffner (11 aces, 30 kills, 9 blocks), Buckner (10 aces, 54 kills, 64 digs), Kamyah Lacy (30 kills), Irelind Hunt (24 kills, 8 blocks), Bella Mata (151 assists, 84 digs) and Keke Murphy (79 digs).
The Lady Raiders are hosting the West Rusk Tournament Thursday, Friday and Saturday in New London.
Varsity pool play is on Thursday:
Pool A: Hawkins vs. Bishop Gorman, 8 a.m.; Trinity vs. Center, 9 a.m.; Hawkins vs. Trinity, 10 a.m.; Center vs. Bishop Gorman, 11 a.m.; Trinity vs. Bishop Gorman, noon; and Hawkins vs. Center, 1 p.m.
Pool B: Cumberland vs. Grace Community, 8 a.m.; Garrison vs. Overton, 9 a.m.; Cumberland vs. Garrison, 10 a.m.; Overton vs. Grace Community, 11 a.m.; Garrison vs. Grace Community, noon; and Cumberland vs. Overton, 1 p.m.
Pool C: West Rusk vs. Carlisle, 2 p.m.; Shelbyville vs. Beckville JV, 3 p.m.; West Rusk vs. Shelbyville, 4 p.m.; Beckville JV vs. Carlisle, 5 p.m.; Shelbyville vs. Carlisle, 6 p.m.; and West Rusk vs. Beckville JV, 7 p.m.
Pool D: Leverett's Chapel vs. Union Grove, 2 p.m.; All Saints vs. Beckville, 3 p.m.; Leverett's Chapel vs. All Saints, 4 p.m.; Beckville vs. Union Grove, 5 p.m.; All Saints vs. Union Grove, 6 p.m.; and Leverett's Chapel vs. Beckville, 7 p.m.
Junior Varsity pool play is on Friday:
Pool A: Troup JVA vs. Overton, 8 a.m.; Beckville JVB vs. Gladewater JVB, 9 a.m.; Troup JVA vs. Beckville JVB, 10 a.m.; Gladewater JVB vs. Overton, 11 a.m.; Beckville JVB vs. Overton, noon; and Troup JVA vs. Gladewater JVB, 1 p.m.
Pool B: Troup JVB vs. Grace, 8 a.m.; Hawkins vs. Gladewater JVA, 9 a.m.; Troup JVB vs. Hawkins, 10 a.m.; Gladewater JVA vs. Grace, 11 a.m.; Hawkins vs. Grace, noon; and Troup JVB vs. Gladewater JVA 1 p.m.
Pool C: West Rusk vs. Bishop Gorman, 2 p.m.; Shelbyville vs. Center JVB, 3 p.m.; West Rusk vs. Shelbyville, 4 p.m.; Center JVB vs. Bishop Gorman, 5 p.m.; Shelbyville vs. Bishop Gorman, 6 p.m.; and West Rusk vs. Center JVB, 7 p.m.
Pool D: Carlisle vs. Center JVA, 2 p.m.; Cumberland vs. Elysian Fields, 3 p.m.; Carlisle vs. Cumberland, 4 p.m.; Elysian Fields vs. Center JVA, 5 p.m.; Cumberland vs. Center JVA, 6 p.m.; and Carlisle vs. Elysian Fields, 7 p.m.