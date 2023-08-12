OVERTON — The All Saints Lady Trojans captured two wins on Saturday to capture the Overton Volleyball Tournament for the second straight year.
All Saints defeated Longview Christian Heritage in the semifinals, followed by a victory over Tyler HEAT in the championship match.
Kennedy Wood and Kayla DeCampos were named tournament Most Valuable Players.
All Saints is scheduled to visit Troup at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Rains Lady Cats
SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Rains Lady Cats competed in the Sulphur Springs tournament this weekend, finishing with a record of 2-4.
Rains fell to Sunnyvale (10-25, 14-25), Canton (19-25, 10-25), Farmersville (10-25, 19-25) and Sulphur Springs (22-25, 26-28) and were victorious against Redwater (25-16, 25-13) and Sulphur Bluff (25-20, 25-17)
Lady Cat kill leaders for the weekend were Emma Patterson (30), Jasey Campbell (24) and Cambree Oakes (14). Assist leaders were Campbell and Kennedy Potts, each totaling 29.
Defensively, Lady Cat dig leaders were Campbell (34), Courtney Ferrell (20) and Presley Smith (13).
Next up for the Lady Cats will be a road match on Tuesday against Brownsboro.
Whitehouse Lady Cats
MANSFIELD — The Whitehouse Lady Cats finished 3-5 in the MISD Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Volleyball Invitational over the weekend.
In Thursday's pool play, Whitehouse was 1-2, finishing third — defeating Mansfield Timberview 2-0 (25-18, 25-22), while falling to Waco Midway (25-21, 25-19) and Canyon West Plains (25-17, 25-22).
In Frday's pool play, the Lady Cats were 2-1, finishing in a tie for first, earning a spot in the Silver Bracket. Whitehouse won over Carrollton Creekview 2-0 (25-19, 25-20), Richland 2-0 (25-23, 25-21) and lost to Canyon (25-21, 25-19).
Whitehouse lost to matches in the Silver Bracket to Keller Timber Creek (25-18, 25-18) and Midlothian Heritage (25-15, 25-15).
Some standouts for the weekend include: Ella Reese (9 aces), Kassidy Meyer (47 kills), Addison Fowler (30 kills), Kylan Wedell (26 kills), Emma Thomas (8 blocks), Ashley Rhame (72 assists), Camden Bizot (56 assists) and Sarah Cyr (43 digs).
The Lady Cats are 4-6 on the season. Their next match is Tuesday at Lindale for a dual with Lindale and Corsicana.
Brook Hill Lady Guard
NACOGDOCHES — The Brook Hill Lady Guard finished as consolation runner-up in the Central Heights Volleyball Classic on Saturday.
In the quarterfinals, Tatum won over Brook Hill 2-0 (25-18, 25-16). Leaders for the Lady Guad were Mia Vrbova (2 blocks, 5 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace), Gracie Dawson (1 block, 4 digs, 6 kills), Julianna Mize (5 digs, 10 kills) and Cassidy Clark (14 assists).
Brook Hill bounced back for a 2-0 (25-20, 25-20) win over Elkhart. Leading the way were Vrbova (1 block, 5 digs, 1 kill, 2 assists), Dawson (15 digs, 12 kills, 1 ace), Mize (1 block, 6 digs, 9 kills), Clark (5 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace, 18 assists) and Blair Brister (1 block, 17 digs, 1 kill).
Crawford edged the Lady Guard 2-1 (14-25, 25-14, 25-19) in the consolation final. Standouts for BH were Vrbova (1 block, 10 digs, 5 kills), Dawson (1 block, 13 digs, 10 kills), Mize (1 block, 5 digs, 8 kills, 2 aces), Clark (9 digs, 2 aces, 20 assists) and Brister (1 block, 16 digs, 3 kills).
On Friday, Brook Hill was 2-1.
The Lady Guard won over Lufkin 2-0 (25-15, 25-19). Leaders were Clark (13 assists, 5 digs), Mize (6 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs), Brister (2 aces, 6 digs), Dawson (8 kills, 12 digs) and Drea Tonroy (3 kills).
In the second match, BH defeated Garrison 2-0 (25-9, 25-13). Pacing the Lady Guard were Clark (20 assists, 3 aces, 5 digs, 1 block), Mize (9 kills, 8 digs) and Dawson (2 aces, 11 kills, 8 digs).
Jewett Leon downed Brook Hill 2-0 (25-14, 25-12). Leading the Lady Guard were Clark (10 assists, 3 digs), Brister (1 ace, 6 digs), Mize (8 kills, 2 digs) and Dawson (3 kills, 5 digs).