OVERTON — The All Saints Lady Trojans won three matches on Thursday in the Overton Volleyball Tournament.
The Lady Trojans defeated Longview Christian 2-0 (25-12, 25-15). Leaders were Kennedy Wood (8 kills, 5 digs), Olivia Goedeke (7 digs) and Kayla DeCampos (17 assists, 5 digs).
In the second match, All Saints won over Longview Trinity Christian 2-0 (25-12, 25-8). Leading the way were Wood (9 aces, 6 kills, 4 digs), Carcyn Erwin (6 kills) and DeCampos (18 assists, 3 digs).
The Lady Trojans then defeated Tyler HEAT 2-0 (25-16, 25-19).
Brook Hill wins three
NACOGDOCHES —The Brook Hill Lady Guard captured three victories in the Central Heights Volleyball Tournament on Thursday.
The Lady Guard won over Friendswood Christian Home School Athletics 2-0 (25-8, 25-7). Leading the way were Julianna Mize (8 kills, .500 hitting %, 6 aces, 5 digs), Gracie Dawson (7 kills, 7 digs), Drea Tonroy (4 kills, .800 hitting %), Blair Brister (2 kills, 100 hitting %, 4 digs) and Cassidy Clark (4 aces, 15 assists, 3 digs).
In match No. 2, Brook Hill downed Timpson 2-0 (25-13, 25-14). Leaders were Dawson (10 kills, 8 digs, 1 block), Mize (6 kills, 5 digs), Brister (3 kills, 3 digs), Mia Vrbova (7 digs, 7 aces, 1 block) and Clark (3 digs, 2 aces, 17 assists).
In the final match of the day, BH defeated Elysian Fields 2-0 (25-12, 25-8). Top players were Mize (9 kills, 7 digs, 7 aces), Dawson (7 kills, 1 block, 5 digs), Clark (3 kills, 6 digs, 13 assists, 1 ace) and Brister (5 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace).