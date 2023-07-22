In its inaugural appearance last year, the Viva La Rosa float all started with committee of six people and just six weeks to put it all together for Tyler's historic Texas Rose Festival.

“The impact was amazing and very visual,” said Ginger Young, founder of Viva La Rosa, a nonprofit organization that organizes and promotes Latino integration in social and cultural events.

Last year, Tyler’s Hispanic community received a formal invitation to participate in the 89th festival by Young, who wanted them to feel more included.

“I've been trying to get more Hispanic involvement in the Rose Festival,” she said. “My role was really lending a hand, not necessarily opening the doors because the doors were always open, but showing people how to get involved.”

Young, an immigration attorney with Flowers Davis in Tyler, has volunteered with the Rose Festival for more than 20 years. Her daughter, Olivia Bristol Young, was the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Princess.

“My office offered to do her float but I said, you know, the city usually picks up the float,” she said. “So what if y'all sponsor a float for quinceañeras instead?”

Wanting to celebrate Tyler’s diversity and highlight Hispanic culture, Young came up with the idea of using quinceañeras, young girls in Hispanic communities turning 15, to be featured in the Rose Festival.

However, while she was extending an invitation to the Hispanic community to attend the Queen’s Tea and the parade, many were uncertain as they did not know what the Texas Rose Festival was.

“I was like, ‘You're part of this community, how do you not know about the Rose Festival?’ But I knew there was a lack of flow of information,” Young said.

Another concern was the feeling of being excluded.

“A lot of people would say, ‘Well, that's not for us. We're not invited,’” Young said. “Rose Festival is for this entire community… of course you’re invited.”

With a lot to do — and not a lot of time to do it — Young and a small committee quickly put everything together, which initially started as just a few girls on a float. But it turned into a much bigger operation with a lot of involvement within the local Hispanic community, including business owners.

Last year, more than 60 quinceañeras participated, as well as 10 additional parade entries, including a Hispanic Heritage Country float, Aztec dancers, a Tejano band, Mariachi and Baile folklórico dancers.

All in all, more than 350 people participated in the Texas Rose Festival parade as part of Viva La Rosa’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage month, which is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

“It was very fast and furious but it all came together quite nicely,” she said. “But (this year) we definitely wanted to start a little earlier than just six weeks.”

For the 90th festival, Viva La Rosa is back in action but with much more time to plan. The committee held its first official meeting of the year to come up with ideas for the second Viva La Rosa float and begin to organize plans.

Weeks ago, the committee came up with an application for young girls to fill out and began distributing those among the local community. On Tuesday, the committee invited the community to an informal meeting to see how to get involved.

“We want every quinceañera in East Texas to participate,” Young said. “This isn’t about the biggest or prettiest dress … this is about celebrating milestones and cultures.”

They are planning to represent at least 20 Latin countries showcasing their native attire, music and rich culture.

This year, quinceañeras will also be performing choreography at the parade.

“The girls will actually get to turn around and show off their dresses and move a little bit more, so it's not just moving straight forward and walking and waving,” Young said.

Since Young’s firm is picking up the tab for all the fees, there is no charge for the participants; however, participants are responsible for their own dresses along with hair and makeup.

In mid-September, there will be a party to announce the lineup for the parade. The deadline to apply is Aug. 31.

For more information, call 903-920-2246 or email vivalarosa@gmail.com. You can also visit Viva La Rosa’s Facebook page.