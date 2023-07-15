The Victoria Northeast All-Stars were two outs away from making history.
But it was Vidor Junior League All Stars that snatched the victory by scoring seven runs in the bottom of seventh for an 8-7 win on Saturday in a first round game of the Texas East State Tournament at Faulkner Park in Tyler.
The Victoria team was hopeful of being the first from their league to win a Junior League game at the state tournament.
Victoria, behind the pitching of Landon Gandy and Blaze Mozisek and timely hitting, took a 7-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh.
Trailing by six, Preston Goad walked to open the seventh. After an out, Jeff Brucia, Trey Johns and Hayden Law had consecutive singles with Law knocking in Goad.
Kayne Cloid's grounder to second was misplayed as Brucia and Johns scored to bring Vidor, which sported uniforms similiar to Vanderbilt University, within 7-4.
Jordan Thompson followed with a single and after an out, Jackson Guidry and Brodie Pymm had RBI singles to bring their team to a 7-7 toe. After Logan Pope was hit by a pitch, Guidry scored on a wild pitch for the game-winner.
Victoria took a 1-0 lead in the first as Parker Baros walked, stole second and he scored on consecutive wild pitches. Landon Gandy also had a single in the inning.
VNE went on top 4-0 in the fourth by scoring three runs. Jaron Ruiz led off with a single, followed by a walk to Baros. Jason Perez reached on a fielder's choice. Caden Krazietz singled in Baros for a 2-0 lead. Gandy reached on an error that knocked in a run and Jazzric Huff followed with an RBI groundout and a 4-0 lead.
Vidor scored in the bottom of the fourth. After two outs, Brennan McDaniel singled and came home on Brucia's RBI double.
In the fifth Kage Hradek singled, but could not score.
In the sixth, Victoria plated two runs as Gage Kirkpatrick and Christian Franco walked to open the inning. The two moved up a base on Ruiz's sacrifice bunt. Baros hit a two-RBI single to put his team on top 6-1.
Huff led off the seventh with a single and stole second. He came home on Andrew Alvarado's RBI single for a 7-1 lead.
Then Vidor rallied for the win.
All the teams attended the opening ceremony earlier on Saturday with Bill Coates, The Team/KTBB sports director, as the emcee.
Tyler mayor Don Warren and city councilman Stuart Hene welcomed the teams to Tyler.
Collin Boyd, a former Tyler Rose Capital West Little Leaguer, threw out the first pitch to his father Jimmy. Collin is now 10-years in remission from cancer and is majoring in biology at UT Tyler. He threw out the first pitch 10 years ago when he was first in remission.
As a 10-year-old Collin had a baseball-sized tumor in his lower abdomen, which metastasized to both lungs. After 35 radiation treatments and six rounds of chemotherapy, the tumor was removed in 2012, and he was declared in remission.
The Texas East State Little League Tournament continues through Tuesday at Faulkner Park (410 W. Cumberland Road, Tyler 75703).
The tournament is for sectional winners for 8-10, 9-11, Major League, Junior League and Challenger Division.
Cost is $15 per car per day to attend.
The Major League winner advances to the Southwest Region in Waco (Aug. 3-8). The Southwest Region winner advances to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania (Aug. 16-27).
The Junior League winner advances to the Southwest Region in Albuquerque, New Mexico (July 31-Aug. 10). The Southwest Region winner advances to the Junior League World Series in Taylor, Michigan (Aug. 13-20).
8/9/10 League
Field 7
Game 1: Lamar vs. West U.
Game 2: Port Neches vs. Lufkin
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m. Sunday
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m. Sunday
Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m. Monday
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 5 p.m. Tuesday
Game 7: if necessary, 30 minutes after Game 6
9/10/11 League
Field 4
Game 1: Washington County vs. Lamar
Game 2: First Colony vs. Lumberton
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m. Sunday
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m. Sunday
Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m. Monday
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 5 p.m. Tuesday
Game 7: if necessary, 30 minutes after Game 6
Major League
Field 7
Game 1: Bellaire vs. Groves National
Game 2: Washington County vs. Needville
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 8 p.m. Sunday
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 5 p.m. Sunday
Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m. Monday
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 5 p.m. Tuesday
Game 7: if necessary, 30 minutes after Game 6
Junior League
Field 3
Game 1: Vidor 8, Victoria NE 7
Game 2: Lufkin 10, Texas City 0
Game 3: Vidor vs. Lufkin, 8 p.m. Sunday
Game 4: Victoria NE vs. Texas City, 5 p.m. Sunday
Game 5: Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m. Monday
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Game 7: if necessary, 30 minutes after Game 6