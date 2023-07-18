After a gut-wrenching opening loss, the Victoria Northeast team showed the heart of champion by rallying to capture the Texas East State Junior League championship in Tyler.
The All-Stars bounced back with four straight wins, including a doubleheader win on Tuesday, to win the title and advance to the Southwest Region, which is scheduled for Albuquerque, New Mexico (July 31-Aug. 10).
Victoria Northeast defeated Lufkin (6-0, 8-7) on Tuesday to win the state crown at Faulkner Park.
After the second game, Junior League game coordinator Sean Griffin of the Rose Capital West Little League presented Victoria Northeast with their championship banner, noting the “grit and determination” of the team.
In the first game against the Lufkin All-Stars, Caden Krawietz was in complete control, limiting the Purple squad to four hits while striking out seven and walking just two in a complete game 6-0 victory.
The game was scoreless until Victoria plated a run in the fifth inning.
Jazz Huff reached in the top of the fifth on an error. He then stole second and went to third on a passed ball. After an out, Treylen Youngblood grounded out to second, driving in Huff.
The Northeast team then basically put the game away with five runs in the top of the seventh. Jaron Ruiz was hit by a pitch to open the inning and Parker Barsos followed with a single. After an out, Ruiz scored when the ball got away from the catcher and the throw to the pitcher was dropped.
Krawietz singled to right center, driving in Baros for a 3-0 lead. Later Krawietz, Landon Gandy and Huff scored for a 6-0 lead.
Baros had two hits with two stolen bases by Kage Hradek.
Hits for Lufkin were from Mack Shaw (2), Ryder Sepulvado (1) and Brendan Fitzgerald (1).
Sepulvado and Slaton had stolen bases.
The Victoria NE win forced the if necessary game for a winner-take-all to regionals.
The second game was a wild affair with Victoria holding on for the win.
After falling behind 4-2, Victoria pitcher Jason Perez held Lufkin at bay (1 2/3 innings, 0 runs, 0 hits, 2 strikeouts).
Kage Hradek relieved Perez and entered the seventh inning having pitched 2 2/3 innings of shutout ball. He struck out two and walked one.
In the seventh, Lufkin’s Ryder Allbritton and Carter Amend opened with singles. Drew Venegas reached on a fielder’s choice as third baseman Krawietz snagged a shot and tagged out Allbritton for the first out.
After a strikeout by Hradek, Juan Hinojosa’s pop up dropped into left field. Reece Fitzgerald reached on an error as Amend and Venegas scored to bring Lufkin within 8-6. Then a balk was called, scoring Hinojosa and moving Reece Fitzgerald to second. After a walk to Brendan Fitzgerald, Hradek induced a grounder to shortstop Baros who stepped on second for the final out and the win.
In the second inning, Victoria took a 2-0 lead.
Northeast opened the inning by loading the bases — walks to Gandy and Huff and a single by Andrew Alvarado. Treylen Youngblood walked to force in Gandy for a 1-0 lead. After an out, Hradek singled to left to drive in Huff for a 2-0 advantage.
Lufkin went on top 4-2 in the bottom of the inning as Paxton Cook and Allbritton walked to open the inning. After an out, Venegas walked to load the bases. Isaiah Martinez was hit by a pitch to force in Cook. After another out, Reece Fitzgerald walked to drive in Allbritton to tie the game at 2-2.
Venegas scored on a wild pitch and Brendan Fitzgerald singled to drive in Martinez for a 4-2 advantage.
Victoria scored five runs in the fourth to take a 7-4 lead. Perez singled, Krawietz walked and Gandy singled to load the bases. Perez was out at home on a fielder’s choice grounder by Huff. Alvarado was hit by a pitch to bring home Krawietz and Youngblood walked to force in Gandy. Huff scored on a wild pitch.
Blaze Mozisek doubled to right center to drive in Huff and Alvarado for a 7-4 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, second baseman Youngblood made an outstanding over the shoulder catch to rob Hinojosa of a hit and save a couple of runs.
In the seventh Victoria added an insurance run as Alvarado was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a single by Youngblood. Consecutive wild pitches plated Alvarado for an 8-4 lead.
Gandy had two hits in the game, including a double. Barso added a single.
Ben Garcia had two stolen bases with one apiece from Baros and Mozisek.
It was a nice bounce back for Victoria, which led in the first game 7-1 before Vidor scored seven in the final inning for the win. Northeast then defeated Texas City (14-0) and Vidor (6-0) to set up the doubleheader with Lufkin.
The Southwest Region winner advances to the Junior League World Series in Taylor, Michigan (Aug. 13-20).