Gandy was simply dandy.
Landon Gandy struck out 12 while tossing a one-hitter in powering Victoria Northeast to a 6-1 win over Vidor on Monday in a Junior League elimination game at the Texas East State Tournament at Faulkner Park in Tyler.
The Victoria squad (2-1) advances to meet unbeaten Lufkin (2-0) at 5 p.m. Tuesday. If VNE wins, a second game would be needed to determine which team advances.
The Junior League winner advances to the Southwest Region in Albuquerque, New Mexico (July 31-Aug. 10). The Southwest Region winner advances to the Junior League World Series in Taylor, Michigan (Aug. 13-20).
Gandy threw 6 ⅔ innings, giving up an unearned run while walking just two. At that point he struck out eight consecutive Vidor batters — the side in the second and third innings and the first two hitters the fourth. He walked the next hitter (Brennan McDaniel) before closing out the fourth inning with another strikeout.
After reaching 95 pitches after retiring the first two Vidor players in the seventh, Jason Perez came to the mound to strikeout the final batter to clinch the victory.
It was a sweet win for Victoria NE as the All-Stars came so close to defeating Vidor on Saturday. The Black & Gold squad scored seven runs in the final inning to register an 8-7 victory.
Vidor took a 1-0 lead in the first inning as Jett Brucia reached on an error. He would later score on an RBI by Hayden Law, the only hit of the game by Vidor.
In the bottom of the first, Victoria plated two runs as Parker Barcos opened the inning with a double. After an out, Caden Krawietz beat out an infield single and the speedy Baros kept running run and scored as the throw went to first.
Gandy followed with a single, moving Krawietz to second. Andrew Alvarado doubled to drive in Krawietz for a 2-1 lead.
Blaze Mozisek singled in the third, but the score stayed 2-1 until the fourth.
Victoria NE scored four runs to take a 6-2 lead.
Perez opened the inning with a single and after an out, Gandy singled to center. Jazz Huff followed with an RBI single. Alvarado reached on an error. Gandy, Huff and Alvarado later scored as Treylen Youngblood had an RBI single.
Krawietz added a single in the sixth.