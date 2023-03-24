Athens natives Donovan Dodd, 19, and Ladarius Jackson, 23, were identified Friday by the Tyler Police Department as the victims who were found dead inside a car near Royal Crest Apartments in Tyler Thursday night.
According to TPD spokesperson Det. Andy Erbaugh, the Tyler Police Department arrived on the scene around 9:50 p.m. after getting multiple calls about shots fired in the area.
Erbaugh confirmed two victims were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds. He added that the victims' families have been notified, and that all persons involved in this case have been identified or are known to investigators.
A male from Park Place with a gunshot wound has been released from the hospital. This investigation is still ongoing, information will be released as it progresses.