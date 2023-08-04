The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office identified David Sartain, 56, of Mt. Selman as the victim of a homicide Aug. 2 near County Road 3429.
No arrests have been made and this case is still under investigation.
Law enforcement officials are interviewing Brandon Dale Fagan, 22, who was identified as the person of interest on Wednesday afternoon, in this case, the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office received a call about a dead person around 2:20 a.m. Once deputies got to the location, they determined it was a homicide.
If anyone has any information, contact Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.