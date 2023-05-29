Memorial Day is a day of remembrance.
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Carl Webb Post 1799 held its Memorial Day ceremony Friday with guest speakers, ringing bells of honor, and bringing families to the forefront.
“Memorial Day is not just a day off from work or to enjoy a barbecue. It is a day of remembrance to honor the brave men and women who gave everything they had for our country,” said Mike Johnson, incoming post commander. “As we pay tribute to these fallen heroes, we must also remember the families they left behind.”
Johnson said that veterans have fought in different wars, but they all share a sense of duty and honor that defines their service.
“Pay tribute to the brave men and women who gave their lives and service to our country. For those who have served in the military, it is a day that hits close to home as we remember our brothers and sisters in arms who never made it home.
Memorial Day is more than just the day to mourn fallen heroes, but to celebrate their lives and the freedoms that they fought to defend and to remember the families of those heroes.
“They too have made sacrifices for our country and during the pain of loss, carrying on with a sense of resilience and strength that is truly inspiring,” Johnson said.
Several Gold Star Families for Peace, America Gold Star Mothers and Gold Star Wives of America were in attendance. These organizations include the immediate family members of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.
Brandon Bryan, a UT Tyler student veteran, read the names of fallen soldiers. And U.S. Army Survivor Outreach Services, Karl Little rang the bell of honor, signifying the ultimate sacrifice made to defend the nation’s freedoms.
“We’re getting to share this with them and honor them as well because their losses are just as much as our loss,” Post Commander Jason Boyd said.
The loss of comrades, shipmates, soldiers and friends continues to affect veterans, especially on Memorial Day, Boyd said. Many veterans try not to think about their fallen friends, but it is something they won’t be able to do on Memorial Day.
“Be more attentive to veterans today. Monday is going to be a very hard day for us,” he said. “We’re gonna be a little more sensitive…instead of just “thank you for your service,” give us a nod or hugs go a long way with us.”
Guest speaker LaRhonda Hamilton, U.S. Army veteran and Tyler Junior College professor, shared the history of Memorial Day and recognized service members, veterans and families in the crowd.
“As we gather here today, let us renew our commitment to honoring the memory of our fallen heroes. Let us ensure their sacrifices were not in vain,” Hamilton said. “May we never forget their names, their faces and the sacrifices they made. Our gathering is just one small spark in a flame of pride that burns across the nation.”