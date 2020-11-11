GLADEWATER — On a picture-perfect Veterans Day, a moving patriotic ceremony honored those who serve and first responders, along with the dedication of a giant flag pole and a Texas-sized Old Glory at The Tempest Golf Club.
The flag pole stands some 208 feet and the United States flag is 90 inches by 180 inches and very well could be seen from all over East Texas if not the Lone Star State. It is atop the highest point on the lush and beautiful golf course. The idea for display came from Tempest resident Mike Clements.
The Wednesday dedication began with Master of Ceremony Tim Bryan quoting Ronald Reagan — “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction,” the former president once said. “We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
The Rev. Dudley Plaisance opened with a prayer, followed by a long line of veterans from the Longview Marine Corp League holding the huge folded flag and marching toward the pole. As the flag was being hoisted a brace broke but before the flag fell, this group of vets sprang into action, not allowing the Stars and Stripes to hit the ground, much to the appreciation of the crowd of more than 300 in attendance. It was quite an achievement as the flag was whipping in the wind.
With the flag rising higher and higher, Ron Clower played patriotic music on his bagpipes.
Country music superstar Neal McCoy, who was raised in Jacksonville and now resides in Gregg County, led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. It was McCoy’s second Pledge of the day as he “never sleeps late” as he recites the Pledge of Allegiance each morning on Facebook. Wednesday marked 1,771 consecutive days of McCoy sharing with the world those inspiration words.
McCoy followed by signing the national anthem.
Clements was on a golf trip to Wisconsin when he saw a giant American flag flying. It spawned an idea that came to fruition.
“Early that morning, I noticed the flag flying in the fog and it made me stop and take notice,” Clements said. “And then later that day, the sky was a cloudless blue and the flag was whipping in the wind. It put a lump in my throat to see that.”
Clements spearheaded the mission to bring the giant flag to the Tempest.
“I want to thank Joe Bruno, the owner of the Tempest, for his graciousness in letting us do this to honor our military and those who are first responders,” Clements said. “We are so fortunate in this country and those who serve us should be honored.”
Near the flag pole, a message is etched from Joseph M. Bruno Sr., “This American flag was placed here by Michael E. Clements Sr. Its grandeur is a testament to Mike’s generous spirit, his love of this country, and his love of God and all of His people — especially those less fortunate. Mike is a blessing to all who know him, and I am honored to call him my friend and brother.”
At the base of the pole, a plaque reads “’We the People,’ Dedicated to the men and women who serve our country as members of our military and as first responders. Michael E. Clements Sr.”
The flag will also be seen at night as lights will share brightly on the American flag.
There was a 21-gun salute by the Gregg County Sheriff Honor Guard and a closing prayer by Scott Brown.