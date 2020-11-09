The week kicking off Veterans Day has been particularly difficult for one Tyler veteran, Bill Brown. Sunday morning, Brown and his wife of 53 years, Anna, awoke to find that someone had vandalized their yard.
“About three weeks ago, we had both of our signs stolen,” Brown said. “We had Biden signs out there, and they stole them out of our yard. Then we put another sign out there, and we didn’t have no trouble until Biden won the election Saturday. So Saturday night, I guess somebody came through, and painted my sign.”
Not only the sign, but the mailbox also was covered in pink, spray-painted swastikas, the symbol of Nazism and white nationalism. Brown said his Biden sign had already been stolen once, so he was sure that his house was being targeted, but he’s not sure why.
“They vandalized my mailbox and this here sign," he said. "That’s all they done, but I was like: ‘Why’d they put Germany signs on my stuff?’ I could see if they put the N-word or whatever, but they put a swastika sign. Blacks have no connection to that. Other than that it’s a racist slur to anybody.”
Brown served in the Army in 1967 and 1968 during the Vietnam War.
“I fought four major battles in Vietnam and the Lord blessed me that I didn’t get killed or injured. I was an airborne paratrooper. We were the only ones who had a combat jump in Vietnam since World War II.”
Brown said even in the military, racism affected him.
“You know, you get passed over for promotions, only because you’re Black. I had to stay the whole 12 months on the frontline, it’s customary for nine months or 10 months to come back. But for Blacks, you stayed out there the whole time. So this isn’t something that just started now, it’s something that’s been going on for years. Now, it’s even more divisive. I haven’t had trouble in Tyler since I’ve been here, we’ve been here 18 years.”
Although Brown says he lives in a primarily Republican community, he hasn’t had any conflict with his neighbors. In fact, his neighbor Amy Ames is the one who raised awareness about the Browns' situation.
“To be the only family that’s targeted, it could be that it’s a liberal sign in a predominantly conservative community, or it could be racially motivated, which is sad,” Ames said. “I have friends on both sides of the political aisle, and I haven’t met anybody who thinks this is OK. It’s pretty abhorrent.”
But it’s also the community that came together to raise awareness and to fix the situation by showing love and support. Now, in front of the Browns' home on the street, is written in chalk in large letters: “Love thy neighbor.” Friends came from nearby to pressure wash the graffiti off of the mailbox, and are putting a fresh coat of paint over it.
“That’s one good thing, because that’s what the Lord says,” Brown said. “Love him first, and then love your neighbor as yourself. Evidently, people don’t get that situation.”