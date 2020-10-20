A Houston police officer was killed and another injured when they were shot on duty Tuesday morning in southwest Houston.
According to the Houston Police Department, Sgt. Harold Preston, a 41-year veteran of the department, was fatally wounded after he was shot multiple times while responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 2600 block of Holly Hall.
“We lost just a wonderful human being,” police said of Preston.
Officer Courtney Waller was also shot in the arm, and remains in the hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries, police said.
According to police, first units arrived at the scene about 8:15 a.m. to assist a woman who was attempting to move out of her apartment. The woman was the estranged wife of the suspect, and was accompanied by the suspect’s 14-year-old son.
About 9:25 a.m., the son unlocked and opened the door to the apartment, and found that his father had a gun.
The armed suspect immediately engaged with police, striking Waller in the arm and striking Preston multiple times.
SWAT, air operations and canine units soon responded.
The suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.
His 14-year-old son was also transported to a nearby children’s hospital for a gunshot wound.