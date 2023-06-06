V.J. Bunner has been named the new head baseball coach at Tyler Legacy High School, Tyler ISD announced on Tuesday.
Bunner comes to Legacy after stints at Warren and Diboll, where he has racked up 130 career wins.
"We are excited to have Coach V.J.Bunner take over our baseball program," Tyler ISD athletic director Greg Priest said. "He has had great success in his young career, and I am confident he will be able to lead our program to championship levels."
Bunner led Diboll to a 38-5 record and the state semifinals in 2022 and then to a 26-11-1 record and a trip to the regional semifinals this season.
Bunner posted on his Facebook page: “Diboll has been a very special place to me and my family. I’ve been blessed to coach some of the best kids, not just baseball wise, but respectful, hardworking and genuine kids. I’ve made friendships with so many parents that will hopefully last a lifetime. The Diboll parents and community accepted me and my family from day 1 and they will always have a special place in my heart. I cannot thank you enough for allowing me to coach your kids and coach them hard with the understanding that I absolutely love them.
“I’d like to thank Coach (Diboll athletic director Blake) Morrison for giving an ol’ boy from Southeast Texas a chance. I’ll forever be grateful for the chance you gave me.
“I’d also like to thank my wife Stefanie Miroballi Bunner, she’s had my back from day 1 and supported my dream. I’m not the coach or the person I am today without her by my side.
“With all that being said, today I have accepted the head baseball coaching position at Tyler Legacy High School!
“It’s always emotional to leave such a great school and kids, but I’m also excited for the new challenge. I’m excited to get to work with my players and hopefully keep growing young men through this game. #RedRaiders”
Bunner was named the District 21-3A Coach of the Year in 2022 and had the most wins (101) in a four-year span in the Diboll’s program history.
“I am extremely excited and grateful to be given this opportunity to be a Tyler Legacy Red Raider," Bunner said. "I want to thank Dr. Marty Crawford, Mr. Greg Priest, Mr. Geoffrey Sherman and everyone else who was a part of the hiring process. It's always been a dream of mine to coach at a school like Tyler Legacy. I'm ready to get to work with our student-athletes, staff and community to bring out the absolute best of Tyler Legacy Baseball.”
Bunner has also been an assistant coach at Orangefield.
Bunner is the fourth head baseball coach for Tyler Legacy since March 2022, following James Boxley, Sam Gillispie and Tim Arden.
Arden spent one season with the Red Raiders, who went 10-18-1 and 3-9 in District 10-6A, missing the postseason.
Arden’s Brock team defeated Bunner’s Diboll team 7-6 on a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning in the 2022 Class 3A state semifinals.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia, Bunner played his high school baseball at Vidor High School. He then played at Lamar University from 2009-13.
From 2012-13 at Lamar, Bunner hit .317 with 82 hits, seven home runs, 20 doubles, 44 RBIs and five stolen bases. Just in 2013, Bunner hit .341 with 61 hits, six home runs, 14 doubles and 33 RBIs.
Bunner and his wife, Stefanie, have a son, Brooks.