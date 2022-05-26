Texas School Shooting

A law enforcement personnel lights a candle outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing several fourth-graders and their teachers. Holly Storment Drain, a physical education teacher at Owens Elementary School in Tyler, grew up in Uvalde and attended Robb Elementary School.

 (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

For Tyler teacher Holly Storment Drain, tears flowed as she talked with childhood friends after learning of the mass school shooting on Tuesday in Uvalde.

Drain, a physical education teacher at Owens Elementary School in Tyler, grew up in Uvalde and attended Robb Elementary School.

"This is my hometown," Drain said. "This was the same elementary school I attended. I walked those same halls. I attended Uvalde schools from second grade through my junior year in high school. 

Stormy Flores, 11, sits with a sign bearing the names of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"I am heartbroken. This hits me doubly tough — those are the age of the children I teach at Owens."

A gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The massacre lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team. Another 17 people were injured.

Uvalde is some 85 miles west of San Antonio and about 75 miles from the Mexican border.

Drain and her family moved from Uvalde halfway through her junior year as her father was asked to start an Episcopal church in Corpus Christi.

"It is such a wonderful community with great people," she said. "I have lifelong friends who still live there. This is such a tight-knit town. Everyone knows everyone."

Uvalde has a population of about 16,000. 

Two family members of one of the victims killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School comfort each other during a prayer vigil in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"It is such a tragedy," Drain said. 

Drain added this on her Facebook page, "Please pray for these precious families. I will forever be grateful that I was raised in this amazing community while being surrounded by the most loving families and friends ever."

Motorists drive past an electronic billboard displaying a "United with Uvalde" message in Odessa, Texas, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Children and adults were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
 
 

