For Tyler teacher Holly Storment Drain, tears flowed as she talked with childhood friends after learning of the mass school shooting on Tuesday in Uvalde.
Drain, a physical education teacher at Owens Elementary School in Tyler, grew up in Uvalde and attended Robb Elementary School.
"This is my hometown," Drain said. "This was the same elementary school I attended. I walked those same halls. I attended Uvalde schools from second grade through my junior year in high school.
"I am heartbroken. This hits me doubly tough — those are the age of the children I teach at Owens."
A gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The massacre lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team. Another 17 people were injured.
Uvalde is some 85 miles west of San Antonio and about 75 miles from the Mexican border.
Drain and her family moved from Uvalde halfway through her junior year as her father was asked to start an Episcopal church in Corpus Christi.
"It is such a wonderful community with great people," she said. "I have lifelong friends who still live there. This is such a tight-knit town. Everyone knows everyone."
Uvalde has a population of about 16,000.
"It is such a tragedy," Drain said.
Drain added this on her Facebook page, "Please pray for these precious families. I will forever be grateful that I was raised in this amazing community while being surrounded by the most loving families and friends ever."