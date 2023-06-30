UT Tyler golfer Carter Lewis has qualified for the 53rd M&P Group Texas State Open, which is scheduled for July 25-28 at The Cascades Golf & Country Club in Tyler.
Lewis will be one of 156 competitors in the event that will feature some of the top professionals and amateurs from the state of Texas. The field will compete in 72 holes of stroke play competition with a cut after 36 holes of play.
"I'm proud of Carter and the nice summer of play he has had," UT Tyler head coach Michael McMunn said. "This will be a very good experience for him. It's nice to see the amount of golf being played this summer to get us better prepared for the fall season."
Lewis, who will be entering his senior season at UT Tyler, qualified an even-par round of 71 on June 28 at the host site. The Sulphur Springs native was one of six qualifiers to advance from one of 16 qualifying events for the tournament contested from June 5 and continues through July 13.
"I was fortunate enough to go on a mission trip to Guatemala the week prior to the event, so I knew I was in a great mindset leading up," Lewis said. "I've played Cascades a lot to know where to hit the ball and places I needed to avoid. The key was just staying patient. I got off to a rocky start and sat two over through three holes, but birdied four and five and then made 13 straight pars. I made par on the first playoff hole to advance after the round of 71."
Lewis tied for fifth with Matthew Sparks of Owasso, Oklahoma. Both carded even pars.
Tying for first with 3-under 68 were Casey Fernandez of Kingston, Oklahoma, and Alan Graves, of Clinton, Mississippi.
Carding 1-under 70s for a third-place tie were Jeremy Bates of Quitman and amateur Niklas Blalock of McGregor.
The field included 45 golfers.
The Texas State Open was first played in 1960 and has been played annually since 1975 at a variety of courses around the state. This year will mark the 11th time The Cascades has hosted the event.
"Although this will be my first professional tournament, my mindset won't change," Lewis said. "Something I've worked on this year is 'being where my feet are' and not thinking too far ahead. My goal is to make the cut and hold that Low-Amateur Trophy at the end of the week."
The event is hosted by the Northern Texas PGA and will feature a projected purse of $200,000 for the professionals competing in the event in 2023. The Northern Texas PGA is one of 41 Sections of the PGA of America and includes a geographic territory in the state of Texas north of Austin. Nine hundred PGA Members and Associated employed at more than 300 facilities comprise the section.
Admission to the event is free.