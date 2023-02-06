Since its resurrection in the fall, the University of Texas at Tyler Black Student Association boasts 30 members.
“The impact that BSA has had in just a short time has been tremendous to say the least,” said Courtney Pickett, Black Student Association advisor for UT Tyler.
The Black Student Association is designed to create a safe space for camaraderie, fellowship and dialogue among UT Tyler students.
“We are working to promote diversity on campus,” said Precious Henry, vice president of the organization.
“The Black Student Association is not exclusive only to people of color,” Pickett said, “thus we welcome students of all ethnicities and backgrounds to join and learn about our culture.”
The BSA hosts events on campus to provide a deeper look into the African American community, by talking about its history and culture.
The student organization is an extension of the representation of UT Tyler’s Black students, which is only 8 percent, according to Henry.
“We want our fellow African American students to feel like it’s a home away from home,” said Henry. “But we want to include everybody. People who are not of Black descent have a place with us as well.”
The students work to connect with not only each other but with the community, as they interact with Tyler ISD students at the various campuses.
“We’re showing them that not only UT Tyler cares, but BSA cares as well,” said Pickett.
In addition to bringing students together with culture and history, once a month BSA meets at God’s Will Missionary Baptist Church for Sunday worship, under the direction of Pastor Kedrick Graves.
“This helps with the foundation of a safe space created for the students,” Pickett said.
Building a new organization from the ground up involves a lot of work and steps, from networking to getting the word out but there is always a common goal: inclusivity.
“Our students are truly excited for what the organization may bring to campus,” Pickett said. “We welcome all partnerships and community service ideas as we continue to grow. We are ready to work!”