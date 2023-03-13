It took two extra sessions, but the UT Tyler Patriots are heading to the Elite Eight.
Martina Machalova hit the tie-breaking 3-pointer in the second overtime after Meagan Mendazona’s last-second free throws forced OT and the Patriots defeated Lubbock Christian, 67-64, in double OT to win the NCAA Division II South Central Regional women’s basketball championship on Monday at the Junell Center in San Angelo.
The Patriots (27-7) advance to the Elite Eight in St. Joseph, Missouri. The advancing teams will be re-seeded. Lubbock Christian ends its season at 24-11.
After inheriting a program that was 3-37 in their first two years against D-II competition, Head Coach Rebecca Alvidrez has UT Tyler in the Elite Eight. It is also the Patriots second year of eligibility in NCAA Division II.
With five seconds left in regulation, Mendazona was fouled attempting a shot. The freshman from Independence, Oregon swished both shots to tie the game at 50-50 and force overtime.
In the first OT session, Mendazona’s bucket and a free throw, along with Montse Gutierrez’s foul shot put the Patriots up 58-54 with 2:06 shooting. However, the Lady Chaps scored the final four points of the period (2 free throws by Grace Foster at 1:45, 2 free throws by Maci Maddox at 8 seconds) to force another extra period.
With the game tied at 62-62, Ella Bradley grabbed an offensive rebound. She got the ball to Lovisa Hevinder who dished to Machalova who canned the trey for a 65-62 lead with 53 seconds showing.
LCU pulled within 65-64 on a layup by Carli Bostwick with 21 seconds.
After a UT Tyler timeout, Hevinder was fouled. The sophomore from Stockholm, Sweden made both free throws for a 67-64 advantage at 20 seconds.
Lubbock Christian’s Bostwick tried a 3-pointer for the tie, but missed and Mendazona rebounded as time expired.
Mendazona led UT Tyler with 18 points, followed by Gutierrez with 17 and Hevinder with 11.
Hevinder had nine rebounds with Mendazona and Gutierrez with eight apiece.
Foster and Maddox led LCU with 15 points each with Audrey Robertson adding 13 points.