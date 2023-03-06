The Patriots are going dancing.
For first time as an NCAA Division II member, the UT Tyler women's basketball team will be participating in March Madness.
The Patriots, the No. 5 seed, will be heading to the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament as they will take on No. 4 Colorado School of Mines, it was announced Sunday night from Indianapolis.
The South Central Region Tournament will take place March 10-13 at Angelo State's Junell Center in San Angelo. Quarterfinals are scheduled for March 10, followed by the semifinals on March 11. The championship is Monday, March 13.
Angelo State has earned the No. 1 seed and the right to host the regional.
UT Tyler heads into the tournament with a record of 24-7 and a Lone Star Conference mark of 18-4. The Patriots are one of five Lone Star Conference programs that earned selection into the NCAA Division II National Tournament and they will be making their first appearance as a Division II program and first overall since the 2015-2016 season when they made the Elite Eight in NCAA Division III.
The quarterfinals include No. 1 Angelo State (25-6) vs. No. 8 West Texas A&M (21-10), No. 4 Colorado School of Mines (24-6) vs. No. 5 UT Tyler (24-7), No. 2 Texas Woman's (26-5) vs. No. 7 Lubbock Christian (22-10) and No. 3 Regis (25-6) (Colorado) vs. No. 6 Black Hills State (22-7) (South Dakota).