The Patriots are going dancing.
For first time as an NCAA Division II member, the UT Tyler women's basketball team will be participating in March Madness.
The Patriots, the No. 5 seed, will be heading to the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament as they will take on No. 4 Colorado School of Mines, it was announced Sunday night from Indianapolis.
The South Central Region Tournament will take place March 10-13 at Angelo State's Junell Center in San Angelo. Quarterfinals are scheduled for March 10, followed by the semifinals on March 11. The championship is Monday, March 13.
Angelo State has earned the No. 1 seed and the right to host the regional.
UT Tyler heads into the tournament with a record of 24-7 and a Lone Star Conference mark of 18-4. The Patriots are one of five Lone Star Conference programs that earned selection into the NCAA Division II National Tournament and they will be making their first appearance as a Division II program and first overall since the 2015-2016 season when they made the Elite Eight in NCAA Division III.
The quarterfinals include No. 1 Angelo State (25-6) vs. No. 8 West Texas A&M (21-10), No. 4 Colorado School of Mines (24-6) vs. No. 5 UT Tyler (24-7), No. 2 Texas Woman's (26-5) vs. No. 7 Lubbock Christian (22-10) and No. 3 Regis (25-6) (Colorado) vs. No. 6 Black Hills State (22-7) (South Dakota).
LSC WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT
UT Tyler women's basketball team made their second straight Lone Star Conference Tournament semifinal appearance, but Angelo State got the better of them on Saturday afternoon as Rambelles took a 62-53 win at Comerica Center in Frisco.
Montse Gutierrez led the Patriots with 15 points, and also chipped in eight rebounds and two steals. Destini Whitehead and Tina Machalova each had 11 and 10 points, respectively, and Lovisa Hevinder grabbed eight rebounds.
In the championship game on Sunday, No. 2 seed Angelo State rallied from a double-digit deficit to upset No. 1 seed Texas Woman's University to claim their sixth Lone Star Conference Championship.
A free throw by Landry Morrow with 2.1 seconds to play broke a tie game and then Madeline Stephens had a crucial block just before the buzzer to preserve ASU’s dramatic 63-62 win.
TWU led by as much as 15 in the third quarter.
The LSC All-Tournament team included Madeline Stephens, Angelo State (MVP); Sawyer Lloyd, Angelo State; Landry Morrow, Angelo State; Ashley Ingram, TWU; and Scout Huffman, TWU.
LSC MEN'S TOURNAMENT
For the sixth straight year, the West Texas A&M Buffaloes are the Lone Star Conference Champions, winning a dramatic back-and-forth contest over Angelo State, 64-63, on Sunday at Comerica Center in Frisco.
Zach Touissaint hit a running jumper with six seconds to play that gave the Buffaloes the lead and eventually the win.
West Texas A&M was in control for most of the game, leading by 17 in the first half and had a double-digit lead for most of the second. But a 14-0 run by the Rams, sparked mostly by reserve guard Reggie Quezada, propelled ASU into the lead.
Down the stretch, the Rams led by 5 until Touissaint drained a 3-pointer with 1:18 to play to cut the lead to two. After two free throws by ASU’s Devaughn Thomas with 28 seconds to play, WT’s Larry Wise drew a foul shooting a 3-pointer with six seconds left. Wise made all three shots and on the following inbounds play, ASU turned the ball over out of bounds. That set up Touissaint’s game-winning shot that proved to be the game-winner.
The LSC All-Tournament team included Zach Touissaint, West Texas A&M (MVP); Julius Brown, West Texas A&M; Damion Thornton, West Texas A&M; Willie Guy, Angelo State; and Reggie Quezada, Angelo State.